OPINION | Checklist to make your house winter safe

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Home owners rush to check their thatch-roofed homes to dampen them down after fires tore into a resort.

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As winter settles in, homeowners brace for more than just a drop in temperature. Colder months bring unique seasonal hazards that put homes at risk.

From the brittle and dry cold we experience inland to wind and rain on the coast, winter demands proactive maintenance. Failing to prepare invites potential structural damage, resulting in unnecessary expenses. For South African homeowners, protecting your investment means understanding seasonal risks and understanding your home insurance policy, especially the terms and conditions.

Thatch roofs, a good look or a risk?

For homeowners drawn to the timeless aesthetic of thatched roofs, the dry winter months require heightened vigilance. A thatched roof property is three to five times more likely to experience a fire compared to homes with tile roofs, costing roughly three times more to insure. In South Africa’s high-risk fire season, especially in inland areas and in the bushveld, compliance and regular maintenance separate protection from financial ruin.

To safeguard a thatched property and keep the cover intact, homeowners must adhere to their insurer’s policy terms and conditions. For example, South Africans who have a main thatched house may need to have a fully functional lightning conductor installed. A standalone thatched structure, like a lapa, more than 2m from the house may need a compliant fire extinguisher.

Beyond fire mitigation, homeowners must actively maintain thatch density to prevent waterlogged roofs from collapsing, and routinely inspect for pests that chew through wiring. Homeowners can manage this by inspecting the ridge cap for cracks to block leaks and pests, and trimming overhanging branches to prevent dry leaf accumulation. These proactive measures help your case when disaster strikes. According to BetterSure data, fire-related claims account for 4% of the total payouts due to the large amount of damage resulting from fire claims.

Cold air adds pressure to geysers

Nothing exposes plumbing vulnerabilities quite like a sudden cold front. In South Africa, an astonishing 10,000 geysers burst every month. Because water heating systems operate under immense thermal and physical strain when temperatures plummet, insuring your geyser could make up the largest portion of your overall homeowners’ premium.

The severity of a failure depends on its location. External geysers eliminate internal flooding risks but suffer from rapid heat loss without adequate insulation, which increases component fatigue. Placing a geyser in the ceiling protects it from external frost, but a burst inside the roof cavity can cause damage to ceilings, carpets, electrical circuits and cupboards.

While standard building insurance covers the sudden bursting, leaking, or overflowing of water features, it strictly excludes gradual deterioration, rust, or corroded pipes. To mitigate this risk, homeowners are encouraged to cover outdoor geysers with an insulation blanket. For preventative care for indoor geysers, homeowners can install drip trays in the roof space and replace the pressure control valve every five years.

Winter amplifies the stress on household systems, turning minor, unnoticed maintenance gaps into expensive structural emergencies. As financial consultants, we encourage South Africans to look closely at their policy conditions and use preventative tools like annual geyser assessments before the cold peak hits.

Safeguard your solar panels

With solar power having become a popular option among South Africans to bypass grid unpredictability, solar power systems have become highly valued property assets. However, winter presents distinct challenges to solar technology in the form of shorter days, shifting sun angles, frost and severe storms, which can affect physical integrity and operational efficiency. Most policies cover permanently fixed solar components. However, because adding solar drives up property values, homeowners must explicitly update their total sum insured to avoid being underinsured at the claims stage.

To ensure your solar infrastructure remains protected, regular maintenance is not negotiable. Installing a surge protector when integrating a solar system protects homeowners in claim situations. Furthermore, in the event of a fire, lightning, or explosion, a valid certificate of compliance to prove the system was installed by a qualified professional comes in handy.

Routine maintenance or mechanical breakdowns resulting from operations outside manufacturer specifications can become costly, so homeowners are encouraged to keep panels clean of winter dust and to ensure brackets are secure against seasonal winds. Homeowners should gently clean winter dust off panels with a soft cloth and water to maintain electricity output, and visually check mounting brackets for loose bolts after major wind storms.

Proactive maintenance secures peace of mind

Ultimately, homeowners need to take small steps to maintain their household features and ensure no damage occurs. Relying on insurance to fix issues caused by wear and tear, gradual deterioration, or a lack of winter preparation will consistently lead to rejected claims. Taking the time to clear your gutters, service your geyser, check your solar connections and inspect your roof compliance before the peak of winter is a direct investment in your property’s future.