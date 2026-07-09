Brewed for the fans: South Africans are loving football with Jacobs this winter

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A cup of Jacobs coffee, good company and a match on the big screen: the perfect kick-off for chilly days and nights of football.

Every major football tournament brings with it familiar rituals. Jerseys come out of storage, group chats become livelier, calendars revolve around kick-off times and homes transform into mini fan zones.

While the teams may change from tournament to tournament, one thing remains constant: South Africans rarely watch football alone.

Winter only amplifies this tradition. As temperatures drop, gathering around the television with family, friends or colleagues becomes as much about warmth and connection as it is about the game itself.

Whether it’s a neighbourhood watch party, a family gathering or colleagues catching the highlights over breakfast after a late-night fixture, football continues to create moments that bring people together.

More than just a matchday ritual

It’s also changing the way we consume coffee. While coffee has traditionally been associated with cosy mornings or the first meeting of the day, football season introduces entirely new occasions.

A late-night match calls for something stronger to stay alert through extra time, while an evening kick-off creates the perfect excuse to pause, gather and enjoy a warm cappuccino before the action begins.

For early-morning fixtures, coffee becomes less of a habit and more of a teammate, helping fans show up for every whistle.

These new occasions reflect a broader shift in South African coffee culture. Consumers are increasingly choosing beverages based on the moment rather than the time of day.

A creamy latte for a relaxed evening, an intense coffee before kick-off or an indulgent cappuccino shared with friends are all becoming part of how people personalise their coffee experience, keeping South Africa awake for every unforgettable moment.

A coffee for every occasion

For Jacobs, this evolution reinforces the importance of offering a portfolio that meets consumers wherever they are. Different moments call for different coffees, whether it’s a rich instant coffee for the dedicated 3am supporter or a smooth latte enjoyed during halftime conversations.

Senior brand manager at Jacobs, Domaine Rautenbach, says the tournament’s real impact lies beyond the scoreline, in the everyday moments it brings people together.

“The biggest sporting events aren’t only about what happens on the field, they’re about the moments they create around us,” she says.

From gathering friends for a watch party to staying up for a late-night kick-off, coffee has become part of those shared rituals — Domaine Rautenbach, Jacobs senior brand manager

“From gathering friends for a watch party to staying up for a late-night kick-off, coffee has become part of those shared rituals. At Jacobs, we’re focused on creating products that fit naturally into those moments, whatever they may look like,” says Rautenbach.

As another unforgettable football season unfolds, perhaps the real story isn’t just who lifts the trophy. It’s the millions of South Africans creating memories together, one match, one conversation and one cup of coffee at a time.

Win with Jacobs:

Brewed for the fans who never miss a moment. Buy any two Jacobs coffee products and stand a chance to win your share of R250,000 in prizes. The competition closes on July 31. For more information, visit the website.

#FindYourWonderful #BrewedForTheFans

This article was sponsored by Jacobs.

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