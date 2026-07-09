The not-so-healthy side of hot chocolate and cappuccino

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Be aware of what's in your hot drink, an expert cautions. File photo.

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It’s a no-brainer that many of us trade icy sundowners for warm hugs in a mug during winter.

A cappuccino before work, a latte during a meeting, a hot chocolate in the evening or a few extra cups of coffee to get through the day can feel comforting, but the problem is that these drinks are often not as innocent as they seem.

For many people, that morning cup is part of a normal routine. The concern starts when warm drinks become frequent, oversized, sweetened and creamy — Omy Naidoo, Newtricion Wellness Dietitians

“Coffee itself is not the enemy. In fact, moderate caffeine intake can improve alertness, concentration and energy levels. For many people, that morning cup is part of a normal routine,” says Omy Naidoo of Newtricion Wellness Dietitians.

“The concern starts when warm drinks become frequent, oversized, sweetened and creamy.”

A plain black coffee contains very few calories. But a cappuccino, latte or hot chocolate can be very different. Once full-cream milk, sugar, chocolate powder, syrups or cream are added, the drink can quickly become a significant source of calories.

One creamy hot drink may not seem like much, but two or three a day over winter can quietly add up.

This is especially important in South Africa, where lifestyle-related disease is already a major public health concern. High blood pressure, diabetes, stroke and heart disease affects thousands of families every year. What we drink, how often we drink it and what we add to it can influence weight, blood pressure, blood sugar control, cholesterol and overall heart health.

Caffeine also needs to be respected. Most healthy adults can usually tolerate up to about 400mg of caffeine per day. In practical terms, this may be around four cups of brewed coffee, or a few cappuccinos, depending on how strong they are and whether they contain single or double espresso shots.

But tolerance differs from person to person. Too much caffeine can cause palpitations, anxiety, shakiness, headaches, reflux, poor sleep and temporary increases in blood pressure.

Too much caffeine can cause anxiety. Stock photo. (123RF)

People with uncontrolled high blood pressure, heart rhythm problems, anxiety, insomnia, pregnancy or breastfeeding should be more cautious and get individual guidance.

The other issue is timing. Many people use caffeine to fight tiredness, but drinking it too late in the day can affect sleep quality. Poor sleep then leads to more fatigue the next morning, which often leads to more caffeine. It becomes a cycle.

“The solution is not to give up every warm drink,” says Naidoo. “It is to become more aware of what is in your cup and how these drinks fit into your overall daily intake.”

He recommends:

choosing smaller portions;

keeping most caffeine earlier in the day;

limiting added sugar and syrups; and

considering low-fat or skimmed milk instead of full-cream milk.

Hot chocolate, he adds, is best enjoyed as an occasional treat rather than an everyday habit.

Drinking enough water, even in winter, and not allowing coffee to replace proper meals are also essential.

A warm drink can absolutely be part of a healthy lifestyle, but if your winter routine includes several cappuccinos, sweet coffees and hot chocolates every day, it may be worth asking what those drinks are contributing to your health.

“Sometimes the biggest changes do not start with a dramatic diet overhaul. They start with noticing the small habits we repeat every day. This winter, enjoy your coffee. Just know what is in your cup.”

TimesLIVE