WHAT’S ON | Going Out

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DISNEY’S THE LION KING JR.

WHERE: National Children’s Theatre, 3 Junction Ave, Parktown, Johannesburg

WHEN: July 14-19

Disney’s The Lion King JR. brings the magic of one of the world’s best-loved stories to the stage, with iconic songs, breathtaking choreography, and the raw, joyful talent of 51 extraordinary young performers, aged 7 to 13, who bring the Pride Lands to life as the circle of life continues. Young Simba has big shoes — or rather big paws — to fill. After the loss of his father Mufasa, he flees the Pride Lands, haunted by guilt and pursued by his scheming uncle Scar. But with the help of the irrepressible Timon and Pumbaa, and guided by the wisdom of those he loves, Simba discovers his true destiny. Now in its third season, this year’s production is brand new and entirely reimagined. Tickets are available from R150 from Quicket.

The classic satirical political play 'Woza Albert!' stars Thulani Mtsweni and Hamilton Dhlamini. (Veli Nhlapo)

WOZA ALBERT!

WHERE: The Market Theatre, 138 Lilian Ngoyi St, Newtown, Johannesburg

WHEN: July 15-26

Woza Albert! makes a return to The Market Theatre for a limited run of two weeks as part of the Theatre’s 50th anniversary celebrations. The work was first created and staged at The Market Theatre in 1981 by Mbongeni Ngema, Percy Mtwa and Barney Simon. Through biting satire and chilling truthfulness, the creators explored what would happen if Morena — the Lord — were to return to a racist, oppressive apartheid South Africa. The current version is performed by Hamilton Dhlamini — who also directs it — and Thulani Mtsweni. The two actors move between characters to capture the daily realities of black lives under apartheid. They highlight the resilience, imagination and defiance of black South Africans, while confronting audiences with the moral contradictions of the time. Tickets are available from R110 from Webtickets.

Westville Country Club presents Christmas in July Artisanal Food & Wine Festival. (Supplied)

CHRISTMAS IN JULY ARTISANAL FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL

WHERE: The Shed at Westville Country Club, 1 Link Rd, Dawncliffe, Westville

WHEN: July 17

Join Westville Country Club for an unforgettable evening of friends, fun, laughter, and exceptional blends with the opportunity to explore 100 wines from 20 South African wine estates. Whether you prefer white, rosé, red or bubbly, you will be spoilt for choice. Enjoy a delicious selection of artisanal foods on offer — from breads, cheese, meats and biltong to spreads, pickles, relish, coffee and cakes that will leave your taste buds buzzing. Tickets are available from R190 from Quicket.

Enjoy delicious fresh farm fare, top wines, live music, local crafts, and entertainment for the kids at Boschendal Citrus Festival. (Boschendal)

BOSCHENDAL CITRUS FESTIVAL

WHERE: Boschendal Citrus Festival Gate, Pniel

WHEN: July 18-19

Boschendal’s much-loved annual Citrus Festival returns for two days of citrus picking, live music, good food, and genuine farm fun in the heart of the Winelands. A firm favourite on the Boschendal calendar, this is the kind of winter weekend that brings people together: families, friends, and everyone in between. Following guest feedback, meaningful improvements have been made to this year’s event, including a large covered seating area and bar at the heart of the festival — a lively, weatherproof social space where you can relax, grab a drink, and enjoy multiple live bands performing throughout the weekend. Rain or shine, the good times keep going. Tickets are available from R150 from Quicket.