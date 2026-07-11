YOUR WEEKLY STARS |13 July to 19 July

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Momentum continues building this week, but it arrives with an important caveat: not every opportunity deserves your attention. There’s a temptation to say yes to everything, fearing that passing up one possibility means missing out altogether. It doesn’t. The real skill lies in recognising which doors lead somewhere worthwhile and which simply distract from what already matters. The second half of the year rewards discernment over busyness. Choose carefully, commit fully, and trust that progress often comes from doing fewer things exceptionally well.

BIG THEMES

Love & relationships

Quality outweighs quantity. Deep conversations and dependable people become far more valuable than constant social activity. Invest in the relationships that bring peace, not performance.

Work & money

Prioritisation is everything. Focus on completing important projects before taking on new ones. Financially, sensible decisions continue to outperform risky shortcuts.

Energy & wellbeing

Protect your time and attention. Constant stimulation is not the same as productivity. Build moments of quiet into your routine and your energy will improve dramatically.

The week in one line

You don’t have to do everything — only the things that matter.

Lucky/unlucky/don’t even try

Lucky: Those who know when to say no.

Unlucky: People chasing every opportunity.

Don’t even try: Mistaking busyness for achievement.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

You’re becoming clearer about what deserves your emotional investment. Family and close relationships bring reassurance as they always tend to do. Professionally, steady effort continues paying dividends. Financially, simplicity remains your friend. Trust your instincts without allowing worry to write the ending before the story has even unfolded.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

Recognition follows consistent effort rather than dramatic gestures. At work, your reliability impresses more than your confidence alone. In the money stakes, avoid spending simply to celebrate success. Personally, generosity deepens important relationships so give in a little. People remember how you make them feel long after they’ve forgotten what you accomplished.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

Your organisational skills solve problems others keep avoiding. Professionally, efficiency creates fresh opportunities. Steady monetary habits continue to produce healthy results. You tend to give a lot of yourself personally — try relaxing your expectations of yourself and, along the way, you might do the same for others. Life becomes considerably easier once perfection stops being the only acceptable outcome.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

Balance comes from making clearer choices, not endless compromises. Work becomes less stressful once priorities are agreed upon. At times you can be unnecessarily generous, which may leave you feeling unappreciated. Personally, someone respects your honesty more than your diplomacy — get transparent about what you want. Peace isn’t the absence of disagreement; it’s confidence in your own decisions.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

Your intuition remains one of your greatest strengths, provided you don’t let suspicion overtake wisdom. Your seniors at work will reward your careful observation — make sure to look at the details. Long-term goals in your financials require patience. Don’t lose sight of the finish line. On the relationship front, forgive yourself for something you’ve carried too long. Not every mistake deserves a life sentence.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

Your adventurous spirit is searching for something new, but this week reminds you that unfinished business deserves attention first. If not resolved, your problems will wait for you. Discipline and follow-through are the only way to get through the week’s work. If looking at your investments, stick with what you’ve got instead of taking unnecessary risks. A chance encounter changes your perspective and gives you new love energy. Sometimes, the next adventure begins exactly where you already are.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

Your persistence continues opening doors that once seemed firmly closed. Professionally, your reputation grows steadily as you excel at everything you attempt. Try and increase your savings and diminish your spending — long-term investments will grow your capital. Personally, allow yourself to celebrate recent achievements before chasing the next objective. Satisfaction isn’t complacency; it is recognising progress while continuing to grow.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

Creative thinking brings practical rewards this week — try different perspectives and what you once thought was boring will bring joy and satisfaction. Work improves when fresh ideas are matched with realistic planning. Take cognisance of the fun and dreary parts of your job. Don’t make any major monetary decisions before seeking advice from someone you really trust. Try to surprise your partner with something fun. It will be appreciated. Innovation succeeds best when it remains connected to everyday reality.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

Your imagination is especially powerful now, but action gives it purpose. Creative projects gather momentum through consistent effort, lots of thinking and enough rest to fire up that brain of yours. Financially, you’re on the right track — but you could benefit from some long-term investments. Emotionally, trust yourself enough to speak openly, you’ve been holding on to some issues for too long. Courage often sounds much quieter than confidence, but it changes far more.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

Your enthusiasm is contagious, but this week asks you to channel it wisely. Your team prefers you to achieve things with careful execution rather than blind them with flashy promises. Though you may be tempted to take a chance on a bold but risky deal, avoid tempting distractions unless you’re completely sure. In relationships, patience is required as someone you love may be going through something difficult. The strongest leaders know that knowing when to pause is every bit as important as knowing when to act.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

You continue building something worthwhile, even if progress feels gradual. Professionally, your reliability earns quiet respect. Make sure to show up especially frequently this week. You will be noticed. Plan your budget sensibly and you’re sure to have plenty left over for a great vacation in August or December. Someone close values your calm perspective. Continue offering support without carrying everyone’s burdens. Stability grows strongest when it leaves room for change.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

Ideas arrive faster than you can use them, making focus your greatest challenge. Work benefits from narrowing your attention to one meaningful objective while keeping some brain space to plan future achievements. If someone is asking for a loan, avoid impulsive commitments where possible. Personally, honest conversations strengthen important relationships. Don’t complain about the toilet seat when you’re really upset about a myriad of other things — get to the crux. Your gift is communication so use it to build understanding, not simply complain.