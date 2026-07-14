IN PICS: With colour, skill and verve, travelling circus keeps families entertained

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While Durban’s long-awaited R1bn beachfront amusement and entertainment park remains a vision on paper, McLaren Circus is ensuring that the city’s appetite for live family entertainment does not go unmet.

Miss Heidi, a trained poodle, performs a series of acts at McLaren Circus in Durban. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU )

The travelling circus has pitched its iconic big top near Suncoast Casino until July 17, offering families a chance to enjoy aerial acrobatics, high-wire acts, juggling, comedy and theatrical performances before taking the show to its next stop on the Bluff, followed by Pietermaritzburg.

Carlos Ricci, from Venezuela, showcases exceptional co-ordination and precision during his juggling and balancing act. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU )

With schools still closed for the winter holidays, the circus has become a timely attraction for parents looking for activities to keep children entertained. As many families seek affordable outings during the break, the performances provide an opportunity for children to experience the excitement of live entertainment at a time when Durban continues to await construction of eThekwini municipality’s planned R1bn beachfront amusement and entertainment park at the former Funworld site, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Performers from the various acts at McLaren Circus salute the audience following the Globe of Death finale in Durban. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU )

Beyond the spectacle, McLaren Circus offers an experience that brings families together through laughter, suspense and audience participation.

The flying Valderramas perform at the McLaren Circus in Durban. Suspended high above the ring, the performers demonstrate extraordinary strength, flexibility and precision, leaving audiences captivated by one of the show's most visually spectacular acts. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU )

Until the beachfront entertainment development becomes a reality, the travelling show continues to fill a gap by giving children and their families a memorable outing while keeping the tradition of live circus entertainment alive.

Quintin Louw performs during the Big Cat presentation at McLaren Circus in Durban as one of the circus's big cats takes a piece of meat directly from his mouth, demonstrating the trust and precision developed between trainer and animal. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU )

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