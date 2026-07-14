Kruger National Park a world-class haven for birdwatchers

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New research from travel insurer AllClear has revealed the world’s best birdwatching destinations. Their team analysed globally recognised birdwatching hotspots across eight metrics: number of bird species, number of notable species, a standout species score looking at prevalence, mean annual temperature, mean wind speed, mean annual precipitation, distance from nearest airport and estimated daily tourist costs.

While Peru dominates the top of the rankings, SA’s Kruger National Park made it into 10th place. The park is famed as a home of the big five and for its archaeological sites. The locations that made the top 5 are:

MANÚ NATIONAL PARK, PERU

Manú National Park is often described as one of the most biodiverse places on the planet. The park was declared a Unesco World Heritage site in 1987, spanning more than 1.5-million hectares with the potential of rare sightings of the harpy eagle, one of the most powerful and elusive raptors in the world, and the Andean cock-of-the-rock, Peru’s flame-orange national bird.

TAMBOPATA NATIONAL RESERVE, PERU

Located in the southern Peruvian Amazon, Tambopata is commonly known for its spectacular clay licks, which draw hundreds of parrots and macaws at a time, creating one of the most breathtaking views in the natural world. It is also one of the most accessible destinations in the rankings, just 20km from the nearest airport, making it an ideal choice for birdwatchers who want a truly immersive experience.

TSAVO EAST NATIONAL PARK, KENYA

Tsavo East National Park in Kenya is one of Africa’s largest national parks. Tsavo East’s vast open savannah and riverine woodland create the perfect habitat for an extraordinary range of wildlife, from the iconic lilac-breasted roller to the vibrant Von der Decken’s hornbill. At 291km from the nearest airport, Tsavo East is one of the more remote destinations in the rankings, but for those willing to make the journey, the reward is truly spectacular.

THE PANTANAL, PORTO JOFRE, BRAZIL

The Pantanal in Brazil is the world’s largest tropical wetland with a network of rivers, lakes and flooded grasslands providing a rich habitat for some of South America’s most spectacular birds. From the jabiru stork to the hyacinth macaw, there are about 500 different bird species that can be spotted in this location and ticked off the birding bucket list.

MILPE BIRD SANCTUARY, ECUADOR

Nestled in the foothills of the western Andes, Milpe Bird Sanctuary in Ecuador takes fifth place in the rankings with a pleasant average temperature of 14°C, making conditions comfortable for long days spent out in the field. Milpe is one of the wetter destinations in the rankings, though for most birdwatchers the remarkable selection of bird species more than makes up for the occasional rainforest downpour.

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