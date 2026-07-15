How SA teens are being affected by toxic skinfluencer trends

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You may have noticed the growing obsession that young girls and boys have with skincare trends. From shiny glass skin to the intensive medical procedures brought on by “looksmaxxing”.

For those who might be out the loop, young users on social media have been exposed to damaging skincare procedures and makeup routines. This has birthed cosmeticorexia. While it is not an official medical term, it captures an unhealthy preoccupation with achieving perfect skin or an idealised appearance through cosmetic treatments or aesthetic interventions.

According to plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Mediclinic, Dr Jaco Kotzé, several factors are driving this trend, and social media sits atop the totem pole. He says the widespread use of filters and image-editing tools has left young people with pressure to attain and maintain skin that appears flawless and free of any natural texture or imperfections. We find out more from Kotzé on the worrying trend:

What cultural behaviours in South Africa put kids at risk of being affected by these unrealistic beauty standards?

South African children and teenagers are exposed to the same global beauty ideals as young people everywhere through TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, but several local factors may amplify these pressures. Appearance has always played an important role in many South African communities, where looking “well put together” is often associated with success, confidence, and social status. School social events, matric dances, beauty pageants, modelling competitions, and an increasingly image-focused influencer culture can reinforce the idea that physical appearance is closely linked to popularity and self-worth.

South Africa is also uniquely diverse. Young people from different ethnic backgrounds may feel pressure to conform to narrow beauty ideals that do not reflect the country’s rich diversity in skin tones, facial features, and hair textures. Promoting representation and celebrating natural diversity are essential in helping children develop a healthier body image.

This is not the first time beauty standards have affected youths. What makes this so different, as social media has been a dominant presence for the past 15 years?

Beauty standards are not new. Previous generations were influenced by magazines, television, films and advertising. The difference today is the intensity, personalisation, and constant nature of the exposure.

Traditional media had the same influence. What is so different with social media?

A magazine presented an idealised image, but children could put the magazine down. Social media follows them throughout the day and places these images directly into their bedrooms, social lives, and peer groups. Algorithms quickly learn what holds a child’s attention and may repeatedly show them similar content, creating the impression that poreless skin, perfect bodies, and highly curated lifestyles are normal rather than exceptional.

Social media is also interactive. Children are not only looking at celebrities; they are comparing themselves with classmates, friends, and influencers of a similar age. Their own appearance can then be publicly measured through likes, comments, shares, and follower numbers. Research consistently links exposure to idealised social-media imagery and the internalisation of appearance ideals with greater body dissatisfaction among adolescents.

Another major change is the sophistication of filters, editing tools, and artificial intelligence. Images can now be altered instantly and convincingly, sometimes without the viewer realising it. Children may even become accustomed to seeing a filtered version of their own face and subsequently experience their natural appearance as disappointing. The issue is therefore no longer simply exposure to unrealistic beauty; it is that the boundary between reality and digital alteration has become increasingly difficult to recognise.

Are there no laws prohibiting this?

The South African context creates an additional concern. Although laws such as Popia protect children’s personal information and the Film and Publication Board regulates certain harmful or age-inappropriate content, South Africa does not currently have comprehensive youth-specific social-media regulation requiring strong age verification and broad platform accountability. In practice, younger children can often open accounts simply by entering an incorrect date of birth, meaning that much of the responsibility for monitoring their exposure still falls on parents and schools.

If parents want to allow their kids to play with skincare products, are there any that are safe for use for children, or should they avoid them altogether?

Children do not need complex skincare routines, but skincare does not have to be completely off-limits. It can be a positive opportunity to teach healthy habits, provided the focus is on caring for the skin rather than correcting normal features or striving for perfection.

For most children, all they need is a gentle cleanser if required, a simple fragrance-free moisturiser, and a broad-spectrum sunscreen. These products help maintain a healthy skin barrier and protect against sun damage without exposing young skin to unnecessary active ingredients.

What I would discourage is the growing trend of children using adult skincare products promoted on social media. Ingredients such as retinoids, exfoliating acids (including glycolic and salicylic acid), strong vitamin C formulations, anti-ageing products, and chemical peels are generally unnecessary for healthy young skin and may cause irritation, damage the skin barrier, or lead to increased sensitivity.

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