SPOTLIGHT | Win a book and tickets to a war film, watch Homer in action on big screens and catch DStv’s latest offering

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Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

Spotlight has your Mandela Day entertainment plans covered with epic cinema, local inspiration and plenty to binge from the comfort of your couch.

Inspired by true events during World War 2, Lucky Strike follows Capt John Castle, an American soldier trapped behind enemy lines and forced to fight for survival. Directed by Rod Lurie (The Outpost, Straw Dogs) and starring Scott Eastwood, Taylor John Smith and Colin Hanks, this gripping action thriller delivers explosive combat and an emotional fight against impossible odds. At cinemas.

Christopher Nolan brings Homer’s legendary tale to life in one of the year’s biggest cinematic events. The Odyssey follows King Odysseus as he battles monsters, gods and fate on his long journey home after the Trojan War. At cinemas and IMAX, the film features an all-star cast, including Matt Damon, Zendaya, Elliot Page, Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway. This epic spectacle is already making waves with audiences worldwide.

South African comedian, digital creator and South African Film and Television Awards winner Prev Reddy is turning the page on a new chapter with the release of Qualified Disappointment: A Memoir. The book explores his upbringing in a conservative Indian household with humour, honesty and heart, while giving fans a deeper look at the man behind the beloved alter ego Aunty Shamilla.

DStv is serving up a packed winter watchlist this month with the crime drama MobLand starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, the emotional local reality series Lose It or Lose Me, Gordon Ramsay’s returning Kitchen Nightmares, a new season of South Park, and the DStv premiere of Wicked. Whether you’re in the mood for thrills, laughs or a musical escape, there’s plenty to stream this month.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competition and giveaways

Win one of three double tickets to see Lucky Strike at Ster-Kinekor cinemas.

at Ster-Kinekor cinemas. Stand a chance to win a copy of Qualified Disappointment: A Memoir by Prev Reddy.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by July 24 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.

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