Joy Mphande eyes radio comeback after second Basadi in Music Awards nomination

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Entertainment journalist and media personality Joy Mphande, popularly known as Joy Gracious, hopes to return to radio after earning her second Basadi in Music Awards (BIMAs) nomination.

Entertainment journalist and media personality Joy Mphande, popularly known as Joy Gracious, hopes to return to radio after earning her second Basadi in Music Awards (BIMAs) nomination.

The recognition, which honours her contribution to cultural and entertainment reporting, has also reignited her passion for broadcasting.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, she said radio introduced her to journalism before she established herself in print and digital media.

“Because my career actually started in radio, that is where I first fell in love with journalism. Radio put me in the front seat of media and storytelling,” she said.

“Even while focusing on print and digital, I have kept my mic skills sharp through podcasting, but I’ve truly missed the unique energy of live radio.”

When asked about her second nomination, she said the recognition means even more because it comes from a platform dedicated to celebrating women in the industry.

“I am incredibly honoured by this nomination, especially because of what the Basadi platform stands for,” she said.

She said that being recognised by a platform that deliberately validates women’s hard work, their voices and longevity means a lot to her.

“Having been in the entertainment industry for nearly a decade now, I know firsthand that women in this space are not always appreciated or given the flowers they deserve.”

Mphande believes there’s room to build a career across multiple platforms, rather than choosing one over another.

“Looking at where I am after all these years, I feel that audio broadcasting and journalism don’t have to be mutually exclusive — they can work beautifully hand-in-hand.

“As a young person living in the ‘slash generation’, we aren’t defined by just one title. We are built to multitask, evolve and thrive across multiple platforms simultaneously,” said Mphande.

While she’s focused on her current work, Mphande said she is excited about the possibility of returning to the airwaves as she continues to grow her career across different media platforms.

TimesLIVE