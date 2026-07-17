Say hello to TakealotMORE, the not-so-secret way to simplify everyday life

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Let’s face it, it’s rarely the big shops that trip up a household; it’s the small stuff, the stuff nobody plans for.

The dog food running low when there’s no time to get to the shop. A kid’s birthday party invite that creeps up two hours before it starts, no gift in sight. Or that late week night when everyone is simply too tired to cook.

TakealotMORE, the Takealot Group’s all-in-all membership, is built around exactly that.

Bigger, better benefits

Most people already know Takealot as South Africa’s favourite online store, and Mr D for food, groceries, and delivery in minutes.

But TakealotMORE? That’s the answer bringing it all together: free, unlimited nationwide delivery, exclusive deals (think extra value and savings on everything from burgers to nappies) and more on both Takealot and Mr D — all just for R39 per month.

Nope, that’s not a typo. For the price of just one humble takeaway coffee, South Africans can unlock the very best of what the country’s leading e-commerce group offers.

And then there’s the Premium option at only R99 per month, where TakealotMORE members get a whole range of extra benefits, exclusive MORE deals curated just for members, as well as a free News24 subscription, in itself R109 a month. That’s some easy maths when it comes to working out the value.

Your life, delivered while you live it

Take a fairly ordinary week. Monday, you realise the coffee machine is down to its last pod, so a Nespresso order goes in before you’ve even finished that last cup, and a refill is delivered to you at the office in under 60 minutes — for free.

On Wednesday, nobody has the energy to cook, so burgers arrive quickly through Mr D instead — no dishes required.

Thursday, you remember there’s a kiddies birthday party the very next day (life gets busy, we know) so a gift from Toy Kingdom is on its way by the time you’ve finished making the excuse for why you forgot.

Friday, the dog food bag is suddenly rather light. A top-up order through Absolute Pets on Mr D covers the next day or two, so nobody’s pet goes hungry over the weekend.

The bulk bag you’ll actually need for the month can go through regular Takealot, which means you’re never the person hauling a 15kg bag through a parking lot and into the boot of a car. Awks.

The numbers behind it

According to Takealot Group’s own results for the past financial year, active membership on TakealotMORE grew by 74% year on year.

The e-commerce group has said members have collectively saved close to R700m through discounts and delivery fee savings, and that TakealotMORE member orders now account for roughly a quarter of everything sold on the platform.

Getting more from what you already buy

None of this is about buying more. If anything, it’s the opposite. It’s the coffee, the dog food, the birthday gift and the Wednesday night dinner all being slightly easier and slightly less annoying to sort out than they were before.

It’s a small thing. But it’s the kind of small thing that, once a household gets used to it, is hard to imagine going back from.

Not yet a member? Start a free one-month trial today and get the best of Takealot and Mr D delivered on repeat, for free.

This article was sponsored by Takealot.