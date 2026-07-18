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STAYING IN | Things to stream

Things to stream

2 min read
Tymon Smith

Tymon Smith

Features writer, film and series reviewer

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in Lucky. (Apple TV)

If you have 1 hour

LUCKY — Apple TV+

Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Luciana “Lucky” Armstrong in this action series adaptation of the novel by Marissa Stapley, created by Your Friends & Neighbors’ Jonathan Tropper. When a reformed criminal decides to take on one last job, things inevitably don’t go quite according to plan and our titular heroine finds herself on the run from cops, gangsters and just about everyone else she meets.

If you have 1 hour

R.J. DECKER Disney+

Scott Speedman stars in this series adaptation of one of the novels of Florida’s finest comedy crime caper writer Carl Hiaasen. Speedman is R.J. Decker, an ex-con photographer relocated to Florida where he makes his living as a P.I. solving cases only Florida could throw at him — with a little help from his ex, her cop wife, and a woman from his past he can’t, but probably should, forget.

If you have 2 hours

23 000 LIVES Netflix

German director Markus Goller brings to the screen a desperate story inspired by true events. When a group of righteous young Europeans decide to do what their governments won’t and rescue refugees from the Mediterranean, they soon find themselves at the disparaging intersection of idealism, reality, law, and justice.

If you have 4 hours

RIDE OR DIE Prime Video

Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham are the well-matched odd couple at the centre of creator Tessa Coates’ breezy action-adventure comedy series. Judith (Waddingham) and Debbie (Spencer) have been friends for decades since a chance encounter threw them together. Problem is that Debbie has no idea that Judith is a professional assassin — and when a job goes wrong and bad people come calling, the two friends are in for the ride of their lives.

If you have 5 hours

THE HAWK Netflix

Will Ferrell makes his TV comedy show debut as golfer Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, who used to be big back in the early aughts and now wants to make a comeback even if some of the stiffest competition he’ll face is from his own son (Jimmy Tatro), and the only person he can rely on is his estranged wife (Molly Shannon).

Editor’s Choice

1

Former EMPD officer Julius Mkhwanazi arrested in precious stones investigation

2

Happy ending as pensioner is reunited with R2,000 he left behind at ATM

3

Witness K arrested in connection with alleged R15m precious stones raid

4

Two soldiers killed in mine fall, SANDF confirms

5

Shot SAPS general Feroz Khan discharged from hospital

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