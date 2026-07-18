WHAT’S ON | Going Out

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The 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk 2026 promises to be an unforgettable experience for participants of all ages.

This year, DIFF will showcase almost 70 films, all premieres in this region. (Durban International Film Festival)

DURBAN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

WHERE: Various venues, Durban

WHEN: July 23-August 2

The Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) is the oldest and largest film event in Southern Africa. Since 1979, this Centre for Creative Arts initiative has premiered over 100 global and African films each year. Beyond the screen, DIFF expands cinema access through community township screenings, and launches the careers of emerging talent through dedicated student programmes and industry networking. Tickets are available at the venues.

The Winter Wine Series is back at Time Out Market Cape Town for a warm, indoor season of exceptional wines, chef-driven pairings and live music. (Time Out Market Cape Town)

TIME OUT MARKET WINTER WINE SERIES

WHERE: Time Out Market, V&A Waterfront, The Old Power Station, Dock Rd, Cape Town

WHEN: July 25

The Time Out Market Winter Wine Series returns for another unforgettable season — bringing together exceptional wines, world-class chefs and a vibrant community of wine lovers. What you can look forward to: Premium wine tastings, signature dishes from leading chefs, live music, warm winter ambience and a social, immersive indoor experience. Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply looking for the perfect winter outing, this is your invitation to sip, taste, and connect. Tickets are available from R250 via Howler.

Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse (Pedro Ridwan)

SANKAYI JAZZ SERIES: SIPHO “HOTSTIX” MABUSE

WHERE: Sankayi Restaurant & Lounge, Green Park Corner Lower Road corner, W Rd S, Morningside, Johannesburg

WHEN: July 25

A true South African music legend, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse has captivated audiences for more than four decades with his unmistakable blend of jazz, funk, Afro-pop and soul. Best known for timeless classics such as Burn Out, Hotstix continues to deliver electrifying performances filled with energy, nostalgia and musical excellence. Tickets are available from R400 via Quicket.

The 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk 2026 promises to be an unforgettable experience for participants of all ages. (702 Jozi My Jozi Walk The Talk)

702 JOZI MY JOZI WALK THE TALK

WHERE: Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg

WHEN: July 26

The beloved Walk the Talk event returns in 2026, reimagined for the first time as the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk and proudly reinstated as an iconic heritage occasion firmly rooted in the inner city. Presented by Radio 702 in partnership with Jozi My Jozi and the City of Johannesburg, this cherished event invites Gauteng’s diverse community to unite and reclaim the city streets, celebrating Johannesburg’s rich history, vibrant culture, and ongoing urban renewal. Entries for the walk are available from R370. Enter and purchase your entry via 702walkthetalk.co.za.