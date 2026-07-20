Beyoncé, Rihanna, Khloe bring capri pants back to style

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Beyoncé accepts the Innovator award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on April 1 2024. Picture:

While the World Cup has birthed many micro trends over the global north’s summer, capri pants are coming out a champ in women’s wear. Seen out and about on stars like Beyoncé, for Rihanna’s recent live performance and even the F1 street style on Khloe Kardashian, they are quickly becoming a favourite for stars in all manner of settings.

Not all are fans though. Other than it being a trend from yesteryear, it also brings back a silhouette that creates an unnatural line for your legs that is not beloved by many. Especially its pairing with peplum tops built for curvier builds rather than the womenswear for skinnier women which is favoured at the moment.

But if you do love the trend and you would love to give it some 2020s love, here’s how you can rock it:

Preppy pants

Going preppy in capris. Picture: (Han Myung-Gu/WireImage, Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for Marks & Spencer, TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

It’s very easy to incorporate capri pants into your wardrobe if you already have a preppy style. Think Charlotte from Sex and the City or the many varieties you can get from watching Cher and friends on Clueless.

Pair it with your blouses or peplums (for those already jumping on that trend) and give an overly formal or belted look a youthful twist.

Proportion play

Singer Jessie J and more lead the capri pants revival. Picture: (Foc Kan/WireImage, Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

It’s been a favourite for many fashionistas to go for the heavy top and tight bottom and vice versa approach. A breather from rigid tight fits and restricted oversized pieces that are more synonymous with Gen Z trends like minimalism and normcore.

Instead, this celebrates a feminine silhouette with space to play thanks to flowing silhouettes on what you pair at the top. Belt your flowy shirts or let oversized tops fly free.

Work it at work

How to style capri pants at work in bold new looks. Picture: (TheStewartofNY/GC Images, Antony Jones/Getty Images for Pimm's))

For looks that easily transition from work to play, treat your capris like trousers and pair them with polished accessories and footwear with structured jackets and tops.

This also works for summer styling, as not everyone is looking to cool down with baggy fits or skirts.

Mono mami

Kelly Piquet and Keke Palmer are among those rocking a monochromatic approach. Picture: (Yaro Roland/GC Images, MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images,TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

For cleaner looks where you want hair or accessories to shine, monochromatic ensembles are the ones to go for. Keep it clean with one single colour (zhuzh it up with a striking texture or fabric) or contrast similar shades for an eye-catching look.

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