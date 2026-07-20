IN PICS | From Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog to the ‘real’ Shakira performing at World Cup final

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Shakira performs during the Topps halftime show at the 2026 Fifa World Cup final match between Spain and Argentina on Sunday. The star caused an uproar after the opening ceremony when viewers believed a body double performed in her place. Picture:

From the good, the bad and the Messi, the 2026 Fifa World Cup was one for the books.

Whether you watched on screens at home or in pubs or on social media platforms, everyone was buzzing with an opinion about the moments making history. One of those was the final’s halftime show in true American style.

Here’s what went down:

Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog, the Muppets, Cookie Monster and Elmo with Chris Martin in the halftime show at the Spain vs Argentina final on Sunday. Picture: (Patrick Smith - FIFA)

Justin Bieber performs during the Topps final halftime show at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19 2026. Picture: (Hannah Peters - FIFA)

Jimin, Suga, Jungkook and Jin of BTS performing during the 2026 Fifa World Cup final halftime show. Picture: (Ryan Pierse - FIFA)

Queen of pop Madonna with Brazilian soccer icons Ronaldinho and Ronaldo during her performance. Picture: (Michael Regan - FIFA)

Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt during the halftime show in East Rutherford. Picture: (Alex Pantling - FIFA)

Seen on the sidelines were stars who watched in support of Argentina or Spain.

📸 - Penélope Cruz is here to watch Spain in their World Cup game! 🇪🇸💫 pic.twitter.com/f6AofReNNR — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) July 2, 2026

Beyoncé & Jay Z at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final pic.twitter.com/WICaZcDMKl — B’DAY 20th Anniversary Updates (@B7Album) July 19, 2026

📸 - MATT DAMON ENJOYING THE WORLD CUP FINAL! pic.twitter.com/bPq4R3plGt — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) July 19, 2026

Drake with MrBeast at the FIFA World Cup final pic.twitter.com/qenHzEiUK1 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 20, 2026

Rihanna attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/fdEocf4pE9 — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) July 19, 2026

⭐ Global superstar Dua Lipa is in attendance at the FIFA World Cup final! 🌍🎶😍#DuaLipa #FIFAWorldCup #WC2026 pic.twitter.com/cJFGVpji2o — Sportskeeda Football (@skworldfootball) July 19, 2026

Our Trevor Noah is supporting Spain 🇪🇸

No DNA but RSA 🇿🇦 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/crNGqMQMUF — PovertyKiller_Official  (@PovertykillerB) July 19, 2026

#WATCH : Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made a stylish arrival at the FIFA World Cup Final, drawing attention as they entered MetLife Stadium together before kickoff. The couple walked in hand-in-hand, greeting fans and cameras while joining a star-studded list of celebrity… pic.twitter.com/0aFSEGqgfD — upuknews (@upuknews1) July 19, 2026

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