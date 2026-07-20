SA crowns new Miss World and Miss Universe

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Romanda Hombir and Bajabulise Thela have been crowned Miss World SA and Miss Universe SA and will represent the country internationally. Picture:

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South Africa has crowned two new international beauty queens.

Romanda Hombir and Bajabulise Thela will represent the country at the 75th editions of the Miss World and Miss Universe pageants.

The coronations took place at the Barnyard Theatre in Menlyn, Pretoria, on Mandela Day, July 18.

Hombir was crowned Miss World SA 2026 and will represent SA at the Miss World pageant in Vietnam in August.

Following her victory, Hombir reflected on the significance of being crowned on Nelson Mandela Day.

“Gratitude overflows from my heart. To be crowned on Nelson Mandela Day, a day that reminds us that we all have the power to change the world.

“My journey was sparked by a single, beautiful child whose story taught me that care must be intentional, holistic and rooted in unconditional love. Today, that small dream has grown into a movement of dignity, education and compassion.

“To everyone who has stood by me, supported this mission and believed in the hope I hold for our humanity, thank you,” she said.

She added that her platform would focus on uplifting vulnerable children.

“Poverty does not define a child, their potential does. As Miss World South Africa, I am honoured to carry this message beyond our borders. My mission is to ensure that every child in every corner of the world knows that they are loved, valued and respected. Let us continue to plant seeds of light together,” she said.

Hombir, who hails from Mpumalanga, is an audiologist, academic and lifelong learner. She previously placed as second runner-up at Miss World SA 2024.

On the same evening, Bajabulise Thela from Kanyamazane, also in Mpumalanga, was crowned Miss Universe SA 2026.

The 23-year-old will represent SA at the Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico in November.

After her win, Thela shared an emotional letter to her younger self on Instagram.

“Little Baja, I am super proud of you. Thank you for believing in your dreams, even when they felt impossible. Thank you for refusing to give up, for choosing to keep going and for working tirelessly for the life you knew you were meant to live,” she wrote.

Reflecting on the challenges she had overcome, she continued: “There were moments that broke you, moments that made you question everything, but even when life left you in pieces, you found the strength to pick yourself up, piece by piece. Those broken pieces didn’t define your ending, they shaped you into the strong, graceful and courageous woman you are today and the even greater woman you are still becoming.”

Thela added that winning the crown was about more than personal achievement. “You have come such a long way and this is only the beginning. There is still so much waiting for you. The universe is calling your name and I know this journey is bigger than a crown. It’s about purpose. It’s about impact. It’s about proving that no dream is too big for someone willing to work for it,” she said.

Encouraging others to pursue their ambitions, Thela said: “If my story teaches you anything, let it be this. Your background does not determine your future, setbacks do not define your destiny and dreams really do come true. Keep believing. Keep working. Keep showing up.

“One day, you’ll look back and realise that every sacrifice, every tear and every ‘not yet’ was preparing you for your ‘yes’. Dreams really do come true.”

The African Beauty International Organisation, the official licence holder for Miss World SA, Miss Universe SA and Miss Supranational SA, said Thela is a qualified flight attendant and model with a passion for community development. “She has a heart for philanthropic causes that champion voices of those from her community who are unheard and unseen.

“She emphasises the need for food security and eradicating poverty through her foundation and initiative, Mambane Foundation,” the organisation said.

TimesLIVE