Venice Biennale to challenge EU funding cut over Russian pavilion row

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Artists perform 'The Tree Rooted in the Sky' in the Russian pavilion during the preview of the Venice Art Biennale in Italy on May 5 2026. Picture:

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The Venice Biennale said on Tuesday it would challenge an EU decision to withdraw a €2m (R37.5m) grant in response to the return of Russia to its 2026 edition.

The event, one of the world’s top cultural events featuring international exhibitions in art, architecture, cinema, dance, music and theatre, has been at the centre of a political and media storm since March when organisers announced Russia would be allowed to reopen its pavilion in Venice for the first time since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Italian government sharply criticised the move, while the European Commission warned it would suspend or terminate funding worth €2m if the Russian pavilion returned.

The Biennale’s organisers said on Tuesday the decision by the European Education and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA) had long been anticipated and they would “assert our rights in all competent authorities” to contest the move.

The European Commission confirmed earlier on Tuesday it had decided to revoke the funding after legal advice and a recommendation from Brussels.

“Cultural events financed with European taxpayers’ money should safeguard democratic values and promote dialogue, diversity and freedom of expression, values that are not respected in present-day Russia,” said commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier, according to Italian media.

The Biennale rejected the links, noting the grant co-financed projects run by its cinema department, which “have nothing to do with Russia’s participation”.

“The measure has no significant impact on the budget, accounts or planned and ongoing activities of La Biennale di Venezia, which remain confirmed,” it said.

Biennale president Pietrangelo Buttafuoco defended the decision not to block Russia’s return, describing the festival as “a space of coexistence for the whole planet” without censorship.

When the exhibition opened in May, visitors were allowed inside the Russian pavilion only during four days of press previews. For the remainder of the six-month event, access to the building is restricted, with visitors viewing video projections on its exterior walls while live music filters out from the windows.