Lifestyle

CHEERS TO THE WEEKEND | Monkey Shoulder’s Old Fashioned twist

Get your weekend started on a good note with this creative mix of a classic

Thango Ntwasa

Thango Ntwasa

Lifestyle Digital Editor

A fun play on an old favourite. Picture: (Creative Silver)

For generations, whisky has been synonymous with tradition. From neat pours to how one should drink it.

Monkey Shoulder whisky believes it’s time to change that conversation.

Recently, Monkey Shoulder hosted an evening reimagining classics with its Old Fashioned Nights experience at The Birmingham in Parkhurst, Johannesburg.

Behind the decks, the Dlamini Duo brought their own interpretation of the “twist”. Having performed together as husband and wife for years, the duo has built a reputation for blending timeless classics with contemporary sounds, creating sets that feel nostalgic and yet refreshingly current.

To give lovers of whisky a taste, here’s a recipe from the brand that you can try over the weekend.

The Dlamini Duo behind the decks. Picture: (Creative Silver)

The Monkey Shoulder Old Fashioned

Ingredients

50ml Monkey Shoulder Original

10ml sugar syrup

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Orange zest and twist

Method

  1. Add ice to a rock glass and let it sit while mixing your drink.
  2. In a mixer of your choice, stir the whisky, bitters and syrup.
  3. Fill it with ice and give it a good stir.
  4. Strain the mixture into the chilled rock glass.
  5. Add the lemon zest or squeeze a peel and twist it. This will be your garnish.
  6. Sit back and enjoy.

TimesLIVE


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