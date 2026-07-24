‘I bring the A in pop’: Tyla drops new album

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Singer-songwriter Tyla Laura Seethal has officially released her much-anticipated album, A*POP.

The 14-track project dropped on Friday and features South African artists Liquideep, MaWhoo, and Babalwa M, alongside Swedish pop star Zara Larsson. The album blends Tyla’s signature mix of pop and amapiano.

The Grammy Award-winning star has been trending internationally since the release, reaching the No 1 spot on X (formerly Twitter) in South Africa within hours.

In an interview on an American podcast, BigBoy TV, Tyla explained that “A-pop” stands for African pop, highlighting the broad scope of her sound.

“I feel that the music I make is hard to put in one genre because I incorporate so many different elements,” she said. “Growing up, I was not only influenced by Africa but also by the world, and I’ve always been interested in bringing all of that into my artistry. I feel like A-pop is a new way to see African music.”

Tyla emphasised her mission to redefine global perceptions of music from the continent.

“African music is evolving, and it’s not always going to sound like The Lion King,” she noted. “People expect you to sound a certain way or be an ‘African artist’, but what does that even mean in this generation? I bring the ‘A’ to pop, no matter what I make.”

The pop star has earned 38 awards, including two Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance (for Water and Push 2 Start), two American Music Awards, and two MTV Video Music Awards.

While celebrating music’s power to unite people globally, Tyla also spoke about the pressure that comes with international fame.

“I’ll always be a fan of music, but it’s hard to be an artist right now, though I enjoy it a lot. When the whole world is watching, everyone has an opinion. You have to stay grounded in who you are, because with so many eyes on you, you’re bound to say something wrong sometimes.”

She admitted that early in her career, she felt pressured to fit the traditional pop mould. However, as she has grown, she has learnt to embrace her true style.

“I just want people to like me for being Tyla,” she said.

Social media has been buzzing with fans sharing their opinions about the new album. Here are more reactions on X:

Tyla come get your 10s, this is such a good album.



1. I don’t care with Babalwa M 10/10

2. Crazy of me with MaWhoo 9/10

3. Mr Nonchalant 7/10

4. Chanel (8/10)

5. Is it (7/10)

6. That girl (7/10)

7. Fairytale (4/10) I prefer the original.

8. Double blind (6/10) — Linda Belcher (@supermodel_diet) July 23, 2026

omg, just finished listening to the new tyla album.. i was really expecting something NEW new. totally different from her debut album but wow.. it's so underwhelming. i was waiting for something big but it never came.. — Matty (@aliensvperstarr) July 24, 2026

A*POP is a good album, I get what she is doing with the African pop sound and innovating a new genre and breaking out of the African artist stereotypes of them always having to present themselves a certain way when it comes to their music. #apop pic.twitter.com/f9QU34Nw8h — 𝕯𝖔𝖑𝖑 (@Demure_Doll) July 24, 2026

Just finished listening, this is a very very good album, I’m so glad it has a re-listen effect to it. Well done Tyla girl. #APOP pic.twitter.com/n0yvNDDg82 — siyá ꕤ (@siyasinivasan) July 24, 2026

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