Singer Chris Brown pleads guilty to London nightclub brawl

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US singer Chris Brown arrives at Southwark crown court, where he is charged over an alleged assault in a London nightclub, in London on July 24 2026. Photo:

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown pleaded guilty on Friday to affray over an altercation in a London nightclub in a fight that injured a music producer.

Brown, 37, made the change of plea during a hearing at London’s Southwark crown court. He had previously denied more serious charges over the 2023 altercation.

In return for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped charges of assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and having an offensive weapon.

Brown had denied attacking Abraham Diaw with a bottle at the Tape nightclub in the swanky Mayfair neighbourhood in February 2023.

The fight was caught on surveillance camera in front of a club full of people, prosecutors said.

Brown had been free on bail of £5m (R112.35m), which allowed him to tour last summer in Europe and North America.

He was freed on bail again on Friday and will be sentenced on October 26 for the affray charge.

Brown, who rose to stardom as a teenager in 2005, won his first Grammy for best R&B album in 2011 for F.A.M.E. He earned his second in the same category for 11:11 (Deluxe) earlier this year.

AP