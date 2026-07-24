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WATCH | Tech Talk: why SA content is booming on Netflix

Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day

Business Business

Business Day TV

Netflix’s latest local drama The Polygamist has become a breakout success, attracting more than 23-million views in its first month on the streaming platform.

The milestone highlights the growing international appetite for South African productions and reinforces Netflix’s investment in local content.

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza about what’s driving the success of South African storytelling, what it means for the country’s film and TV industry, and how local productions are helping streaming platforms attract and retain subscribers.


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