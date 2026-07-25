Alan Ritchson: The overnight success story that took 20 years

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Lionel Boyce as Youngblood, Alan Ritchson as John Miller, and Amar Chadha-Patel as Singh in 'Motor City'.

If Hollywood loves one thing, it’s an overnight success. The reality, of course, is that most have spent decades waiting for their moment in the lights to arrive. Few actors embody that better than Alan Ritchson.

To millions of viewers around the world, Ritchson seemingly appeared out of nowhere as Jack Reacher — the physically imposing drifter from Lee Child’s bestselling novels whose blend of intelligence, quiet confidence and bone-crunching action made Reacher one of streaming television’s biggest hits.

Alan Ritchson as John Miller in a scene from 'Motor City'. (Matt Infante)

But while audiences discovered him almost overnight, Ritchson had already spent more than 20 years working towards the role that would change everything.

Now, with the release of Motor City, the 1970s revenge thriller that sees him starring opposite Shailene Woodley and Ben Foster, the 43-year-old actor is proving that Reacher was not the destination. It was the beginning.

Shailene Woodley in 'Motor City'. (Matt Infante)

The irony isn’t lost on Ritchson. For years, he was the actor audiences recognised but couldn’t quite place. There were roles in Smallville, Blue Mountain State, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films, Titans, and numerous action projects that highlighted his imposing physicality but rarely gave him the opportunity to anchor a story. Hollywood often viewed him through one lens: the big guy.

Alan Ritchson as John Miller in a scene from 'Motor City'. (Matt Infante)

Today, that same physique has become part of his appeal, but Ritchson has been open about the cost of building and maintaining it.

“I f***ing wrecked my body,” he admitted in an interview with British GQ, describing the intense physical preparation required to become Jack Reacher. The relentless training eventually led to injuries and surgery, a reminder that action heroes are rarely as indestructible as they appear on screen. Behind the muscles, however, is an actor whose persistence may be his greatest strength.

Alan Ritchson stars in 'Motor City'. (Matt Infante)

When Amazon began casting Reacher, Ritchson wasn’t the immediate choice. He has spoken candidly about initially missing out before eventually being invited back into the process.

“I was clamouring for a shot,” he told TheWrap. Rather than treating the rejection as the end of the road, he embraced the opportunity to collaborate with producers on creating what he hoped would be “an authentic Reacher”.

A scene from 'Motor City'. (Matt Infante)

That word — authenticity — appears repeatedly whenever Ritchson discusses his work. Unlike many action stars who are eager to separate themselves from iconic predecessors, Ritchson deliberately avoided watching the Tom Cruise adaptations of Jack Reacher before filming the television series.

“I didn’t want to risk picking up any of the choices that he made,” he explained, choosing instead to build the character directly from Lee Child’s novels. The decision paid off. Fans who had long argued that Reacher’s imposing physical presence was central to the character finally saw the version they’d imagined from the books.

At 1.91m tall and weighing well over 100kg during filming, Ritchson looked every bit the former military policeman Child had created. Yet it wasn’t simply his size that won audiences over. It was the clear restraint beneath the intimidation.

Alan Ritchson stars in 'Motor City'. (Matt Infante)

That same quality carries into Motor City. Set in 1970s Detroit, the film follows a wrongly imprisoned man who returns seeking revenge after being framed by a ruthless gangster. Early reactions have described it as a stylish, stripped-back thriller that relies less on dialogue and more on physical storytelling, allowing Ritchson to communicate through presence as much as words.

I want to play somebody a little dirtier than your typical clean-cut protagonist.

It’s a natural progression for an actor who’s become increasingly interested in characters that reveal strength through silence. But Ritchson’s skills encompass more than action cinema.

Over the past two years, he’s become one of Hollywood’s more unexpectedly candid voices on mental health, self-worth, and masculinity. In interviews, he’s spoken openly about depression, anxiety and even surviving a suicide attempt in 2019 — uncommon conversations among leading men in the action genre.

That openness resonates with audiences who increasingly expect vulnerability from their heroes, not just invincibility. It’s also reshaped the idea of what an action star can look like.

Gone are the untouchable supermen of the 1980s. Today’s leading men are allowed to struggle, question themselves, and admit that success doesn’t erase insecurity.

Success arrived for him at the right moment. “Hollywood tells you that if you haven’t made it by 30, you probably never will,” Men’s Health observed in a profile charting his rise after 40. Yet Ritchson kept working through years of auditions, disappointments and supporting roles until the industry caught up with his potential.

Ben Foster as Reynolds and Alan Ritchson as John Miller in 'Motor City'. (Matt Infante)

That persistence has become one of his defining qualities. He isn’t interested in being famous for fame’s sake. In recent interviews, Ritchson has spoken enthusiastically about wanting increasingly complicated characters rather than larger franchises. “I want to play somebody a little dirtier than your typical clean-cut protagonist,” he said, discussing future ambitions.

Motor City feels like that kind of opportunity. While revenge thrillers are part of Hollywood’s DNA, the film trades superheroes for flawed humanity, placing its protagonist in a morally ambiguous world where justice and vengeance aren’t easy to separate.

Lionel Boyce and Alan Ritchson in a scene from 'Motor City'. (Matt Infante)

It also demonstrates how dramatically Ritchson’s career has evolved. His success feels satisfying. There’s no carefully manufactured mythology surrounding him. No overnight transformation or viral breakthrough.

But there are two decades of steady work, countless auditions, career detours, and the determination to show up when the industry seemed uncertain where to put him. As Motor City reaches cinemas, audiences will probably arrive expecting another commanding physical performance from one of Hollywood’s fast-rising action stars.

But they’ll discover an actor whose greatest strength isn’t the size of his fists. It’s the resilience that carried him to this moment.

• Motor City released is in cinemas on 24 July.