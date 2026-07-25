YOUR WEEKLY STARS : 27 July to 2 August

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July bows out with a gentle reminder that life rarely changes all at once. Instead, it shifts almost imperceptibly, through hundreds of small decisions that eventually become a new direction. This week is about recognising momentum where you once saw routine. Don’t dismiss the ordinary. A chance conversation, an overdue decision or a simple change in attitude could alter the course of the weeks ahead. Keep your eyes open, your ego in check, and your expectations realistic. The future has a habit of arriving disguised as another perfectly ordinary Monday.

BIG THEMES

Love & relationships

The strongest relationships feel effortless because both people are making an effort. Appreciation goes further than criticism this week. Notice who consistently shows up with their unwavering support and return the favour.

Work & money

Small adjustments produce surprisingly large improvements. Review budgets, deadlines and unfinished projects before taking on anything new. Good habits are beginning to pay dividends.

Energy & wellbeing

Protect your peace. Not every invitation deserves a ‘yes’, and not every disagreement deserves participation. Simplicity restores energy and makes priorities clearer.

The week in one line

The little things are becoming the big things.

Lucky/Unlucky/Don’t even try

Lucky: People paying attention.

Unlucky: Those waiting for the perfect moment.

Don’t even try: Mistaking comfort for growth.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

Birthday season continues to place you centre stage, but remember that the best performances are generous ones that you’re very good at. A colleague notices your leadership, but don’t fall for manipulative compliments. You’re doing more than your fair share already. Treat yourself, but avoid confusing celebration with extravagance. Someone you’ve encouraged recently returns the favour, reminding you that kindness has excellent timing.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

Your gift this week is seeing practical solutions where everyone else sees obstacles. Clear the backlog before accepting fresh commitments. Your careful planning around your finances starts producing visible results. Invest wisely. Personally, loosen your grip on the things you can’t control. Peace is remarkably productive when you allow it space.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

An important decision becomes easier once you stop asking everyone else for their opinion. Trust your own judgement and back yourself. Partnerships flourish through honesty rather than politeness. Be mindful of unnecessary expenses, particularly those made simply to keep others happy. Avoid the temptation to be Mr/Ms Moneybags. Self-respect is the foundation of lasting harmony.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

Something you’ve suspected finally becomes clear, allowing you to move forward with confidence. Resist the temptation to revisit old grievances. Your career benefits from strategic thinking rather than emotional reactions. A practical approach to shared finances prevents unnecessary complications, but be generous rather than nit-picky. The future deserves your full attention now.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

The horizon is calling again, but first there’s unfinished business to attend to. Completing one important task frees you for something far more exciting, allowing you to pursue your adventures with a clear mind. Someone offers advice worth considering. Avoid making promises in the heat of enthusiasm, especially around money. Freedom is easier to enjoy when responsibilities are already handled.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

You’re entering a satisfying period where effort and reward begin aligning. Others notice your reliability and seek your advice. Resist the urge to immediately raise the bar higher. Spend some time appreciating what you’ve already built and how much better you can actually perform. Be graceful around disagreements. Gratitude for a loved one and standing up for yourself can comfortably exist side by side.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

A fresh perspective transforms an old problem. Innovation works best when grounded in practical reality, so test your ideas before announcing them. Someone from an unexpected corner becomes a valuable ally. Review subscriptions, memberships or recurring expenses — you may discover money quietly slipping away. Give your money matters extra attention.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

Your intuition remains one of your greatest assets, but this week it needs to be matched with decisive action. Creative work flourishes when deadlines are embraced instead of feared. Don’t aim for perfection or you’ll never get going on a project. A heartfelt conversation strengthens an important relationship. Stop waiting until you feel ready; confidence usually arrives after you’ve begun.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

Someone else’s slower pace may test your patience, but resisting the urge to take over will pay off. A professional matter gathers momentum late in the week. Keep spending to a sensible minimum despite the temptation to celebrate success early. At home, humour dissolves tension far more effectively than winning an argument ever could. Try it!

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

Your steady approach continues to impress the right people. A long-standing effort finally receives recognition, even if it arrives quietly. Think twice before making a significant purchase; waiting another week could prove worthwhile. Family life feels settled, and someone close appreciates your dependable presence more than they admit. Expect the same from them.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

Prepare yourself for an unusually busy week filled with conversations, invitations and unexpected opportunities. You can’t do everything, nor should you try. Choose carefully where your attention goes. A work discussion sparks an exciting possibility. Keep one eye on your bank balance before saying yes to every social plan. Spoiling yourself now may mean tough times later.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

You’re learning that peace sometimes requires saying less rather than explaining more. Home remains your sanctuary, while work asks for quiet confidence instead of constant reassurance. A thoughtful decision around money brings longer-term stability. A promising opportunity may be worth exploring if it comes your way. The people who matter already know your heart; trust that.