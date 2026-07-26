Lifestyle

IN PICS | Kings of Gauteng spinning at The Rock Raceway

Local motorsport stars tear up the track in Brakpan

Thapelo Morebudi

Thapelo Morebudi

High-octane action, tyre-shredding drift manoeuvres and burning rubber as Gauteng’s top spinners take over The Rock Raceway in Brakpan. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

The Rock Raceway in Brakpan came alive on Saturday as Gauteng’s finest spinning talent put on an unforgettable display of high-octane, tyre-shredding precision stunt driving.

Check out the best action shots from the Kings of Gauteng event.

Mabz kicks up a cloud of smoke during a high-speed burn at The Rock Raceway. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)
Mabz spinning at Kings of Gauteng at Brakpan's The Rock Raceway. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)
Troubbles shows off technical precision and stunt control behind the wheel. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)
Tish spinning at Kings of Gauteng at Brakpan. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)
Mano spinning at Kings of Gauteng. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)
Mano spinning at Kings of Gauteng at Brakpan's The Rock Raceway as a spectator leaps into the air. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)
Mano spinning at Kings of Gauteng as his passenger hangs out a window. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)
Mabz raises a cloud of smoke. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)
Panjaro and JAY-F perform side-by-side tandem manoeuvres for the cheering crowd. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)
JAY-F spinning with two passengers at Kings of Gauteng. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

TimesLIVE


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