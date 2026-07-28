‘Health is wealth’: talking fitness and fun with Robot Boii

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Following on the success of its Fourways branch, The Urban Playground expanded its creative reach with a new, dynamic and multifunctional space designed to bring people together through movement, play, creativity and community.

The space includes:

a 3-vs-3 underground street soccer court;

a skate park;

an e-sports gaming area lined with PCs for tournament nights;

a street art gallery;

foosball tables; and

a studio built for dance rehearsals and live shows.

The space is created to be a go-to for adventurous, creative and social entrepreneurs, while providing a diverse range of services.

The Urban Playground welcomed Robot Boii as a strategic partner, marking a long-term investment in the future of the business. Boii will help shape the venue’s strategic direction, brand development and cultural programming as it establishes itself as a leading destination for youth culture and entertainment.

“My stamp on it solidifies the venue and space with the ability to advise kids on how to build brands and use their creativity,” he said.

Robot Boii during his performance at Paris Fashion Week. (supp)

With e-sports slowly taking over South Africa, Robot Boii notes that there is still much to be done. Noting that Fortnite has turned some of its teen players into million-dollar champions, he notes that more kids with skills in the gaming sector need to be given support to hone their skills and debunk the flack that competitive gaming often gets.

Also loved for his dancing that has seen him turn heads on the runways of Paris Fashion Week, Boii advises young fans who are keen on staying healthy to focus on healthy habits rather than competition.

“It doesn’t have to always be about being the best dancer in the studio but it’s about getting your body active. Be cognisant of the fact that every little thing that you do consistently will grow into something bigger. You don’t have to do 50 squats a day but you can still feel something in taking the stairs instead of the elevator. Health is wealth.”