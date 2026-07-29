World Photography Awards to exhibit in Joburg from mid-August

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Sandile Ndlovu from the Sunday Times was shortlisted for the 2026 World Photography Awards for his series on the Mthwalume Brass Band in KwaZulu-Natal.

A curated selection of award-winning images from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 World Photography Awards will go on show in Johannesburg in August.

The exhibition is hosted by the Roger Ballen Centre for Photography, in partnership with Creo and the World Photography Organisation.

Now in their 20th edition, the Sony-sponsored awards honour photographers shaping contemporary visual culture and the technical skill required for an exceptional image.

More than 430,000 images from more than 200 countries and territories were submitted for the 2026 competitions.

Decisive Moment, on show from August 15, will showcase photographers’ ability to document, question, imagine and connect audiences with human stories, the natural world and global events.

Running concurrently at the centre will be New Eyes, an exhibition for emerging South African photographers.

The exhibition runs from August 15 to January 22 at the Roger Ballen Centre for Photography, 2 Duncombe Road, Forest Town, Johannesburg.

Admission costs R50. Opening hours are:

Tuesday-Friday 10am-4pm; and

Saturday 10am-noon.

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