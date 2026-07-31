Top 5 comics to read for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

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Tom Holland is back in his web-slinging role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This time, the friendly neighbourhood hero is facing tougher foes as Marvel steeped deeper into its sixth phase and multiversal storytelling.

Whether you’ve already seen the movie or are still planning to make your trip to the nearest cinema, here are some comic book reads that might help you solve the storyline or keep you abreast of what’s next.

Brand New Day

The best place to start is the similarly named comic book which follows Peter’s adventures after he, much like his movie counterpart, has his relationship to Mary-Jane erased. It also ushers in some famous villains, such as Harry Osborn (previously played by James Franco in the 2000s version) and Mary-Jane (currently played by Zendaya), who becomes a superhero in her own right.

Tom Holland and Zendaya in 'Spider-Man: Far from Home'. Picture: (Supplied)

Ultimate Fallout 4

With Miles Morales’s adventures in the Spiderverse series of films being canonical, it would be a great idea to get better acquainted with Miles’ adventures. Start with the Ultimate Fallout story, which details the events that follow after Peter dies and a new spider-themed hero comes into town.

What if the Punisher killed Spider-Man

While Jonathan Edward Bernthal returns as Punisher in Brand New Day, we also get the instigator of the titular comic, Jackal. Played by Keith David, the character dupes Punisher into thwarting Spider-Man and is a fun introduction to what both characters are capable of.

Jonathan Bernthal in 'The Punisher: One Last Kill'. Picture: (Sui)

Giant-size Amazing Spider-Man: King’s Ransom

A rumoured new villain joining the cast in the movie is Boomerang, also known as Fred Myers, who famously became Peter Parker’s roommate to get closer to Spider-Man. See how the events unfolded in this book series as they are forced to work together through their secret identities.

The Incredible Hulk #350

We’re not looking for the usual green meanie in this one but his counterpart, Grey Hulk, as he faces off against known heroes like The Thing from The Fantastic Four. Bruce Banner (played by Mark Ruffalo) will be going through his own journey in this story, so catch up on all things Hulk with this issue.

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