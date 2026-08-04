How ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ toppled the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ record

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day set an all-time record at US and Canadian movie box offices at the weekend, snagging $360m (R5.93bn) to top the milestone set by 2019 superhero blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, according to ticket sales data released by Sony Pictures on Monday.

Around the globe, the movie brought in a total of $932m (R15.37bn) in ticket sales, the second highest-grossing total in cinema history.

On Sunday morning Sony’s estimates suggested the new Spider-Man adventure would finish second domestically behind the Avengers movie, which opened with $357m (R5.88bn) before adjusting for inflation. The day’s ticket sales came in higher than expected to lift Spider-Man to the top of all-time box office charts, without accounting for inflation.

The movie, which marks actor Tom Holland’s fourth appearance in a Spider-Man movie, depicts Peter Parker fighting crime in a world that has forgotten he is Spider-Man. Zendaya co-stars as MJ, the love of Parker’s life. Audiences returned for a film that was grounded in Parker’s struggles with loneliness and his pursuit of human connection.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton with cast members Sadie Sink, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Krondon, Michael Mando, Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman and Jon Bernthal at the world premiere for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' in Los Angeles, California, on July 27 2026. Picture: (Mario Anzuoni)

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is fundamentally a movie about friendship, about the balm of connection in all our lives, and that is resonant to audiences of all ages and all around the world,” said Tom Rothman, chair and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group.

When adjusting for inflation, Avengers: Endgame still ranks as No 1. The film brought in an inflation-adjusted $1.6bn (R26.39bn) in global ticket sales over its opening weekend in 2019, including $467m (R7.7bn) in the US and Canada.

Spider-Man is one of the most popular of Marvel’s comic book characters, with a cinematic appeal that endures even as audiences have shown signs of fatigue with the superhero genre. The latest instalment has been well-received, scoring a 90% rating from critics and 98% approval from moviegoers on Rotten Tomatoes.

The combination of Spider-Man: Brand New Day with another hit, The Odyssey, created the “all-time biggest domestic weekend” in movie theatres — Paul Dergarabedian, head of marketplace trends for Rentrak

Paul Dergarabedian, head of marketplace trends for Rentrak, said on Friday the franchise is approaching the $10bn (R164.96bn) mark in unadjusted worldwide theatrical box office, which speaks to the character’s appeal.

Greg Durkin, the founder and CEO of the entertainment research firm Enact Insight, said the movie’s central themes of loneliness and isolation, and triumphing over drama, resonated especially with Gen Z filmgoers.

“There’s a mental health crisis now with young people in our country, and it’s especially acute for young men. There’s a friendship crisis,” Durkin said. “The pandemic created a bunch of shock-wave effects that we haven’t fully documented, much less addressed. This movie touches on some really important themes.”

Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Tom Holland as Telemachus in a scene from 'The Odyssey'. Picture: (Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures via AP)

The performance of Spider-Man: Brand New Day fuels an already-robust summer box office, which has been buoyed by such major releases as Toy Story 5 and The Odyssey.

Dergarabedian said on Sunday the combination of Spider-Man: Brand New Day with another hit, The Odyssey, created the “all-time biggest domestic weekend” in movie theatres.

“There’s no better lead-in to this movie than The Odyssey,” Dergarabedian said. “Think of how many people around the world were in movie theatres being exposed to trailers marketing Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Greta Lee, Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear attend the 'Toy Story 5' UK launch event in London on May 28 2026. Picture: (Jack Taylor)

Holland, Zendaya and Jon Bernthal appear in both movies.

The overall domestic box office performance remains below pre-pandemic levels. Year-to-date receipts are up 10% from last year, but 16% below 2019, the year before the pandemic struck, according to Rentrak.

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