Princess Eugenie gives birth to girl in Portugal

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Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, announced the birth of the 3kg girl delivered on Monday in Lisbon. Picture:

Britain’s Princess Eugenie has given birth to a girl, her third child and first daughter, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.

Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, announced the birth of the 3kg girl delivered on Monday in Lisbon, Portugal.

The girl was not named yet.

The couple have two sons, August, five, and Ernest, three.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of the former prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, is the niece of King Charles.

“Their majesties the king and queen and other members of the royal family were delighted to be informed of the news,” the palace said.

AP