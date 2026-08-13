Why work WhatsApp groups are putting women’s safety at risk

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A female security guard starts a new job, and before her first shift ends, a hundred people she’s never met have her cellphone number. Nobody signed off on that as policy. It’s simply how frontline shift work often runs in SA – co-ordinated on WhatsApp, unaudited, unmonitored, with her personal number handed to every person in the group the moment she’s added to it.

Almost nine months after government classified gender-based violence, femicide and harassment a national disaster, the group-chat blind spot hasn’t moved. A disaster declaration can redirect a budget overnight and put provincial departments on to the same plan; it has no reach into a shift group at a company, a roster thread on a residential estate, or a depot floor chat. That layer is the employer’s to run, and most are unknowingly handing official workplace communication to a personal messaging app that no disaster plan can audit, oversee or act on when something goes wrong.

WhatsApp is moving to improve here with the right intent, and that’s worth acknowledging before picking it apart, because the improvement changes the risk rather than removing it. WhatsApp is rolling out usernames, letting people connect without ever handing over a phone number, so numbers in a group are no longer visible to everyone in it. On the surface, that looks like the exact fix frontline shift work needs. In a work context, it’s a smaller fix than it looks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed strong emphasis on addressing gender-based violence. Picture: (REUTERS/Esa Alexander)

A username shifts the risk rather than removing it. People default to the handles they already use everywhere else, and WhatsApp’s own reservation system lets someone carry an existing Instagram handle straight across, so most people will use precisely the same handle without thinking twice. There’s no automatic link pulling someone’s Instagram or TikTok into WhatsApp – the two aren’t tied together that way. But when the same handle turns up on both, it hands a persistent colleague a direct search term into an employee’s personal life: photos, tagged locations, a friend list. It replaces a phone number leak with potentially a fuller digital footprint leak.

Responsibility for that exposure sits with the employer, not with how carefully an individual manages her own privacy settings.

Meta’s own multi-account feature does let someone run a separate work identity, but only with a second SIM card or eSIM profile – bought, activated and topped up out of an individual’s own pocket, to maintain a boundary their employer expects but never funds. It’s the person with the least power in that group chat, not the organisation issuing the roster, who ends up paying for her own privacy. A national disaster response built on state co-ordination has no mechanism to see any of this, let alone govern it.

If SA is serious about treating gender-based violence and harassment as a disaster, the private sector has to behave like part of the response inside its own four walls. Government can direct departments, but it cannot direct a foreman’s phone. What happens between a manager and a hundred employees on a group chat is entirely within an organisation’s control, and right now, most are exercising precious little of it.

The country did the right thing and named the crisis. But somewhere in SA today, another woman will finish a shift with her number, and soon perhaps her Instagram handle, sitting on a hundred strangers’ phones — Merel van der Lei

The distinction that matters here is broadcast versus group. Used as an official, one-way channel – reaching individuals in a full shift or team fast, with numbers or handles never exposed in a group – WhatsApp is a legitimate, low-cost way to reach a dispersed workforce, and plenty of organisations already run it well. The risk sits specifically in the unmanaged or manager-run group built for two-way co-ordination: the one where every member’s number or handle is visible to everyone else in it, with no record of what’s said and no one accountable for it.

Organisations need to own that two-way channel. WhatsApp broadcast can stay exactly as it is. What changes is where shift co-ordination happens: on a platform where a female employee can be part of the team without surrendering her number, her Instagram, or a slice of her pay cheque for the privilege of privacy. In essence, you need a record: where a comment, an unwanted message, or a pattern of behaviour is logged and can be acted on, rather than disappearing into a group chat no one is watching. An owned channel shields a phone number, but more importantly, it goes deeper and creates precisely the thing SA’s broader disaster response is still struggling to deliver almost nine months in – a trail that leads somewhere, and someone accountable at the end of it.

For me, that’s the uncomfortable part for this Women’s Month. The country did the right thing and named the crisis. But somewhere in SA today, another woman will finish a shift with her number, and soon perhaps her Instagram handle, sitting on a hundred strangers’ phones. Whether that stays a blind spot, or normal, isn’t a decision for the state to make. It’s one leadership teams make, inadvertently, every time they let a “free” app carry the weight of a very sensitive duty of care.

Merel van der Lei is the CEO of Wyzetalk.

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