Anne Hathaway on her gritty role in ‘The End of Oak Street’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At first glance, The End of Oak Street looks like a nostalgic suburban drama. Tree-lined streets, friendly neighbours, family barbecues and children riding bicycles evoke the comforting Americana of the 1980s. Then, in the blink of an eye, everything changes. A mysterious cosmic event tears an ordinary neighbourhood from reality and deposits it somewhere entirely unknown, where prehistoric creatures roam and survival depends on trust and smarts, not weapons.

Ewan McGregor as Greg Platt and Anne Hathaway as Denise Platt in 'The End of Oak Street'. (Supplied by Warner Bros.)

Written and directed by It Follows filmmaker David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams of Bad Robot Productions, The End of Oak Street is an ambitious blend of science fiction, mystery and family drama. Rather than focusing solely on spectacle, it explores how ordinary people respond when the familiar disappears beneath their feet.

At its heart is the Platt family, led by Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor as Denise and Greg, parents forced to protect their children while trying to survive in a world that suddenly obeys none of the rules they once took for granted.

The Platt family: Christian Convery as Brian, Anne Hathaway as Denise, Maisy Stella as Audrey and Ewan McGregor as Greg. (Supplied by Warner Bros.)

Hathaway has built a career on portraying women whose strength emerges through vulnerability rather than bravado, from Rachel Getting Married and Les Misérables to The Idea of You. Here, she anchors an extraordinary premise with recognisable human emotion, playing a mother whose challenge isn’t battling monsters but holding her family together when nothing makes sense.

Hathaway discusses stepping into this strange new reality, balancing blockbuster spectacle with intimate family dynamics and why the film is ultimately about the people we choose to hold onto when everything else falls away.

What drew you to the project?

I’d have to go back a decade to when I saw David Robert Mitchell’s film It Follows. I called my representatives and said, ‘This director is special. Could I have a meeting with him?’ We met for lunch in Los Angeles and wound up talking for three hours. We had a wonderful connection and I left thinking ‘I’m going to work with him’. I didn’t hear from him for eight years. Then a script arrived out of nowhere, like a blast from the past, and it was incredible. It focused on human drama, what happens to a family when they’re forced to open up, trust, rely on and value each other. And it teaches them where their hearts really are.

The Platt family parents Ewan McGregor as Greg, Anne Hathaway as Denise, and their children Christian Convery as Brian and Maisy Stella as Audrey. (Supplied by Warner Bros.)

What strange events that happen to the family?

The Platts and their entire neighbourhood wake up and everything looks the same, but it’s different. It’s their street, but the power and water doesn’t work. They hear screams, things get weird and supernatural things happen. The script reminded me of one of my favourite movies as a kid, Poltergeist.

What was it like “working” with dinosaurs?

There’s no template. You don’t know what target to try to hit. You just have to stay open, listen to the cast, trust the director and cinematographer. I learned a lot from the experience — we weren’t making a pre-packaged film; it came straight from David’s imagination.

Why does the film feel nostalgic?

It reminds me of films from the 1980s, which were like family horror movies — full of suspense. You could watch them with your parents, they weren’t too scary and they made you feel grown up, sophisticated, mature. I loved that feeling as a kid in the `80s and the `90s. This movie is terrifying but wholesome at the same time. It’s the perfect movie for a drive-in movie theatre. It fits alongside some of the great Amblin movies of the 1980s.

A dinosaur scene from 'The End of Oak Street'. (Supplied by Warner Bros.)

Describe your character

I play Denise Platt, a valued member of the community and mother of two. She’s been married to Greg for 20 years and is at a point in her life where she’s wondering, ‘Is this all? My kids don’t need me, is this my life?’ She’s lived at a time when women went from their father’s to their husband’s home. She didn’t have time to explore who she is. She tries to explore the answers in a book she’s writing that no one knows about. She’s trying to figure out who she is, what she values, and who she wants to be when the events of the movie happen, which help her answer those questions for herself.

And the rest of the family?

She has two children, Audrey, who’s played by Maisy Stella, and Brian, played by Christian Convery. On the surface, they’re a normal family living in a small suburb. They eat dinner together, go to block parties, take part in potato sack races. They have little secrets which keep them apart. Then something supernatural happens, pushing them together and exposing the secrets. They become more than a family, they become each other’s means of survival.

On working with Ewan McGregor …

Ewan brings wonderful energy and a sense of fun to his roles. His years of stunt training kicked in for the action parts. He could swing a sledgehammer like it’s a lightsaber. He’s a dream co-star, great laugh, A-pluses across the board.

On the Platt family dog, Starbuck …

Starbuck is the hero of the film. He was played by two dogs, Buzz and Brisket, each with their own strengths. Buzz has a cinematic canine face — put a camera on him, and you fall in love. He’s got beautiful, soulful eyes. Brisket was a powerhouse. The character of Starbuck needed to be emotionally resonant and do serious action work; jump into a pool, swim, climb himself out, and then run at full speed.

Anne Hathaway as Denise with her two children and dog Starbuck. (Supplied by Warner Bros.)

How did you build your character?

When you’re crafting a character, they have to feel right to you, but you’re working with artists who have their own vision. I wanted her to look like the last person you’d expect to stab a Titanoboa [snake]. I wanted her to feel a bit doll-like, like Dorothy as a little girl in The Wizard of Oz. I wanted her to seem defenceless, like you could never imagine her transforming into a beast. When she does, and has blood splattered on her and is screaming, protecting her children from a gigantic snake thing, you’re like, ‘Wow, I had you wrong, Denise’.

The End of Oak Street is in cinemas now.