LAST WORD | Reshaping our minds for a future of servitude and handouts

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For a long time, I suspect my niece believed I was a digital entity — a disembodied head that lived in the phone. In her mind, I only existed if you switched me on. Admittedly, I was a fun aunt, a little more interactive than Peppa Pig or that Baby Shark song which was very popular (much to her parents’ despair) when she was just a tiny sprog. I guess I was on a par with Alexa, whom she imperiously ordered around and who obliged with endless rounds of the aforementioned Baby Shark.

My niece lives in the UK, so I only see her sporadically in the flesh and I’m not sure what level of permanence I possessed in her world back then. But what I do know is that when that little thing had tired of my nonsense, she’d demand that her parents change the channel. A very severe critic indeed.

She’s six now, and has acquired a brother (who I know she regularly wishes she could switch off) and an obsession with Roblox, a gaming platform that apparently builds the gambling muscle in its youthful adherents. This is by design: to keep them keen and involved. I grew up on those tennis bat computer games, so this world of extreme addictive acquisition of little unexpected treasures is alien to me. But then this entire generation and the one to come will be completely alien to all of us. And I say that with love. Chances are, this generation will be the happy recipients not only of a built-in compulsion to sit in front of slot machines impatiently waiting for the jackpot, but they’ll probably also have a built-in microchip or two.

I read some papers, written by the World Economic Forum, discussing the legal and safety ramifications of neurotechnology for children. The forum sounds like a very formal, globally sanctioned, government-approved institution. But these papers are in fact just the collected works of its annual Davos symposium and all its attendant important-sounding working groups of the gilded 0.01% of the world, when they gather to ponder and plot the immediate and long-term prognosis for the rest of us plodders.

Reading these papers, everything sounds perfectly reasonable and right. I agree, of course, that we must work together to protect vulnerable children. While there are some very good things coming out of this technology, there is always the threat that young minds are susceptible to manipulation and all sorts of other horrible, unspeakable things. Plus their parents may decide to install the technology to give their children an advantage — thereby undermining their free will and their future capacity to make up their own minds. I agree on that point too.

In the sea of boring technocratic jargon, the horror kind of slips through. It’s clear that the neurotechnology is a fait accompli. It’s only a matter of time, although who are we kidding? The stuff is already here, presenting itself as the way to fix the broken brains of humanity.

As it is, the parents of all the anxious, spectrumy, ADHD children of the world have already pretty much accepted that our little darlings need medication in order to proceed apace with contemporary life. Why wouldn’t the parents of the next batch of children take the opportunity to install next-gen chips into their brains to neutralise the symptoms considered problematic or to give their kids a leg up?

It’s not a huge leap. The lot in Davos are already proposing ways to contain the inevitable.

And to be fair, I just watched a kid with an extremely debilitating congenital condition gaze at a screen which read his mind and produced words that purported to express his thoughts for the first time in his seven years of life. I marvelled at the fact that a computer was already reading our minds. In cases like these, who would argue with Neuralink or any number of other miraculous technologies produced by companies that give hope to people with severely damaged neurons? Why would you resist the opportunity to move limbs that are paralysed, give sight to blind eyes or give hearing to silenced ears? Only regressive Luddites would question any of this.

Those same people get forever left behind by the very ambitious and powerful individuals with the money and the inclination to merge their brains into the singularity and become superhuman. The prefix ‘super’ means “above”, “beyond”, “over”, or “on top of” in Latin. And if some are going above and beyond and you choose not to — well, where will that leave you? Somewhere in a hovel with the other peasants in the Dark Ages, eking out a subsistence living without a job or a hope in hell of breaking out of your indentured servitude to the handouts from the overlords who will have ceased to bear any real relation to the ‘subspecies’ Homo sapiens.

These lesser creatures will eventually die out like the Neanderthals, as silicon and carbon merge into a hybrid future form that has no use for those fragile, stupid beings. Still, by that point half the superhuman brains will have been infected by rogue codes and hackers, while the rest will be at the mercy of the all-purpose AI — and whatever bits of human neurons persisted will have atrophied like a broken limb in a cast. What you don’t use withers and dies. Besides, they’ll have forgotten what it means to be human anyway. Large Language Models will tell you all about it.

I just love how optimistic these guys in Davos are. They can’t even manage to legislate in real time to curb the enthusiasm of the five or six tech bros presently engaged in an arms race to Day Zero with the out-of-body AI experience. What hubris drives them to imagine that they can plug the dykes of the in-brain neurotech? Just ask the people sporting all the smart glasses upskirting the world right now if any of them have considered the implications for their personal freedom. God, we all gave that away the minute we scrolled for the first time on the socials back in ancient history. Perhaps we really are the last humans on Earth after all.