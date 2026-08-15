WHAT’S ON | Going out

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Ultimate Dirty Boxing: Women's Edition features baddies Aneesha Mayman vs Verné Prinsloo, and Mischka Laubscher vs Megan Leigh Brown. (Ultimate Dirty Boxing )

ULTIMATE DIRTY BOXING — WOMEN’S EDITION

WHERE: Homecoming Centre, 15 Buitenkant St, District Six, Cape Town

WHEN: August 21

Experience a combat sports event unlike anything Cape Town has seen before. For one night only, the spotlight belongs entirely to women as the city’s top female boxers and dirty boxers step into the ring for a ground-breaking showcase of skill, courage, and athleticism. Set within the elegance of a historic theatre and hosted as a black-tie affair, this is not your typical fight night. Every aspect of the event has been reimagined — from an all-female fight card, officiating team, and broadcast crew, to ring men replacing the traditional ring girls. Tickets are available from R400 via Quicket.

Back by popular demand — Fordsburg's flavours don't let go easily. (All Events)

CIRCUIT: THE SPICE ROUTE

WHERE: HK Spice World, 52 Central Rd, Fordsburg

WHEN: August 23

This is a tasting journey through the immigrant communities who’ve shaped one of Joburg’s most textured neighbourhoods — Middle Eastern and South Asian food, spice, craft and history, stop by stop. Chef Ishvara leads — drawing on years travelling India and the Middle East and lecturing World Cuisine at Prue Leith Academy — to unpack not just what you’re tasting but why it landed here, in this street, in this city. Expect a Pakistani sweet shop, Syrian baklava, a Lahore milk shop, Palestinian shawarma, Turkish kebabs, Egyptian tailors, and Arabic juice bars. Tickets are available from R175 via Webtickets.

Whether you joined for Part 1 or are experiencing the series for the first time, this concert promises an enjoyable afternoon of familiar music brought to life by a live orchestra. (Durban City Orchestra)

FROM SCREEN TO STAGE: PART 2

WHERE: The Junction Venue @St. Agnes Anglican Church, 53 Abelia Rd, Kloof, Durban

WHEN: August 23

Following the success of From Screen to Stage, the Durban City Orchestra is delighted to present Part 2 of this much-loved concert series. By popular demand, they’ve expanded the programme to include some of the most highly requested music from film and stage, featuring favourites from Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and beloved Disney classics, alongside other iconic themes audiences know and love. Tickets are available from R100 via Quicket.

Take a moment to slow down at the final From the Ground Market of the year. (Instagram: @ground_the_venue)

FROM THE GROUND MARKET

WHERE: Ground The Venue, Driefontein Rd, Muldersdrift

WHEN: August 23

Before the seasons change, take a moment to slow down and spend your Sunday at the final From the Ground Market of the year. Featuring hand-picked vendors, bespoke cocktail bars, live music, food and lifestyle stations, this event is a winter-must. Tickets are available from R120 via Howler.