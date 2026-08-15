YOUR WEEKLY STARS | 17 August to 23 August

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August always feels like a conversation between endings and beginnings. Winter still has a hand on the steering wheel, yet every now and then spring taps politely on the window. This week carries that same in-between energy. You may feel caught between old routines and fresh ambitions, between what no longer fits and what hasn’t quite arrived. Resist the urge to rush the process. The strongest foundations are rarely built in moments of excitement; they’re laid quietly, one sensible decision at a time. Trust what you’ve learnt so far. The future isn’t waiting for you — it’s already unfolding.

BIG THEMES

Love & relationships

The smallest acts of kindness make the deepest impression. Listen carefully, speak honestly and be aware that the people closest to you are not mind readers. Speak your thoughts and clarity will follow.

Work & money

Tie up loose ends before chasing the next opportunity. Organisation now creates freedom later. Spend with purpose rather than impulse.

Energy & wellbeing

The body benefits from balance, not extremes. A little extra sleep, gentle exercise and time away from screens will restore more than another coffee ever could.

The week in one line

Steady progress today becomes tomorrow’s confidence.

Lucky/Unlucky/Don’t even try

Lucky: Those willing to adapt.

Unlucky: Anyone resisting the inevitable.

Don’t even try: Rushing something that’s not ready.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

People naturally gravitate towards your confidence, but your generosity will leave the stronger impression this week. You’ve spent so much time looking after everyone else’s needs that your own deserve a little attention too. You’re not being selfish, so dispense with that guilt immediately. A career opportunity rewards your reliability rather than your charisma. Follow through and you’ll impress. Celebrate your successes, but don’t confuse treating yourself with overdoing it. Give credit where it’s due. The strongest leaders inspire others to shine alongside them.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

A task that’s drained your patience suddenly becomes much simpler. Don’t apologise for finding an easier route — efficiency is one of your superpowers. Your practical thinking untangles a problem others have overcomplicated — combine your ability to make things work with a bit of August inspiration. Money matters improve through steady discipline rather than dramatic sacrifice. Don’t torture yourself to make the budget work. Personally, ease up on yourself. Progress has always mattered more than perfection.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

Trying to keep everyone happy is becoming a full-time occupation, and nobody applied for that job, least of all you, though you’re always trying not to rock the boat. This week reminds you that healthy boundaries are far kinder than quiet resentment. Speak out about what you want and remember “no” is one of the shortest words in the dictionary. A decision you’ve been postponing finally feels manageable once emotion steps aside. Think twice before spending to ease someone else’s disappointment. Peace begins with honesty.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

A mystery begins solving itself, almost without your intervention. Don’t apply too much critical thought, just let it happen. What once felt confusing now appears surprisingly obvious. Who knew? Rather than confronting every issue head-on, allow events to unfold naturally. Professional patience earns admiration from influential people and you’re good at biding your time. A long-term commitment — whether personal or practical — starts producing encouraging results. Quiet confidence is still confidence.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

Your suitcase is permanently half packed, but real freedom comes from finishing today’s responsibilities before chasing tomorrow’s adventure. It’s hard for you to knuckle down and apply yourself when there’s so much fun waiting just outside the door. But once you’ve dealt with lingering obligations, an exciting invitation arrives at exactly the right time. You’ll feel better about accepting when your obligations are taken care of. Keep enthusiasm from becoming expensive by resisting unnecessary splurges. The best journeys begin with loose ends neatly tied up.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

Months of persistence are beginning to bear fruit. The progress may not have been dramatic, but it’s certainly been worthwhile. Others notice your calm judgement when pressure builds. Resist the urge to throw caution to the wind and let your emotions explode. You’re pretty good at keeping them in check. Take another look at your long-term plans — small adjustments now could produce significant rewards later. Give yourself permission to spend one evening doing absolutely nothing. You’ll return stronger for it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

One of your more unusual ideas deserves serious attention. It may sound unconventional now, but with enough planning it could become something extraordinary. This idea stands out and could be the start of something wild, wonderful and successful if you can find a way to make it work. Before committing, gather one missing piece of information — it may change everything. Friends appreciate experiences shared face-to-face more than endless messages. Make a plan to meet. Your curiosity continues opening doors others don’t even notice.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

Creativity arrives in generous waves this week, so don’t ignore the ideas floating around your imagination. Snatch one up, follow through, and it may lead to something life-changing. A compliment catches you off guard and reminds you how much you’ve grown. If you return it, a rewarding mutual appreciation club may ensue. Be sensible with spending while pursuing something exciting — don’t let the budget run away with you, though you’ll be tempted. You’re far more capable than your inner critic would have you believe. Every dream starts with one practical step.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

You’re itching to launch into something new, but first, finish what’s already demanding your attention. Your determination impresses exactly the people it needs to, provided you don’t mistake speed for effectiveness. Slow and steady usually wins the race. Keep unnecessary spending under control for a few more days. Then, when you have added to your impressive portfolio and it’s building nicely, shave some off the top and spoil yourself. Someone close values your presence far more than another clever solution. Be there for them. Persistence beats impatience.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

Slow progress is still progress. Someone who appreciates your reliability presents an opportunity worth exploring, but only because you’ve consistently earned their trust. If you have a project you’d like to run past someone to get some excellent advice, now’s the time. Before buying something new, pause long enough to decide whether it’s a genuine need or simply a passing temptation. You don’t need another knick-knack collecting dust. A heartfelt conversation at home clears the air. The strongest foundations are often invisible.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

Conversation becomes your greatest asset this week. A chance exchange could spark an exciting idea, a fresh partnership or an unexpected friendship. Follow through and it might be something that sustains you in months to come. Keep your ears open and your assumptions to yourself. If people want your opinion, they’ll ask for it. Read contracts, messages and fine print carefully before committing. Your wit keeps everyone entertained, but it’s your curiosity that uncovers the real opportunities.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

Trust your instincts — they’re sharper than usual. Stop talking yourself out of your first impressions simply because they can’t be logically explained. Trust your gut for a change. Work settles into a comfortable rhythm, though discretion remains important. Keeping things private is sometimes hard, but worth the discipline. Household expenses deserve a little extra attention this week. A loved one doesn’t need you to solve every problem; sometimes they simply need you to listen. In fact, hold your opinion in check. Quiet resilience remains your greatest strength.