Maskandi and gospel strike a powerful chord at Sama32

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The 32nd South African Music Awards were celebrated on Saturday night in Sun City, Rustenburg. Picture:

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Maskandi and gospel music emerged as the defining sounds of the 32nd South African Music Awards (Samas) as the genres claimed some of the night’s biggest honours while gospel artist HLE delivered the evening’s standout sweep at Sun City.

Hosted by Cassper Nyovest and Zanele Potelwa, this year’s ceremony celebrated South Africa’s musical diversity with amapiano, maskandi, gospel and pop all sharing the spotlight, but it was the resurgence of traditional sounds that became the biggest talking point, signalling how deeply indigenous genres continue to shape the country’s music landscape.

Gospel star HLE was the undisputed star of the night, taking home Album of the Year for The Ground We’re On while also winning Female Artist of the Year.

Maskandi also owned the moment as the genre collected multiple major awards, with Mzukulu winning Male Artist of the Year and Best Maskandi Album for Ng’funa Intozami.

Traditional vocal group Amadodana Ase Wesile added another indigenous music triumph by winning Group of the Year, while rookie Sminofu was crowned Newcomer of the Year.

Amapiano also continued its reign as South Africa’s streaming powerhouse with Kabza De Small winning the Best Amapiano Album for Bab’Motha while the viral anthem Abantwana Batho by DJ Maphorisa, Xduppy and Kabza De Small claimed Most Streamed Song of the Year.

Makhadzi wins Best Traditional Music Album at #SAMA32 pic.twitter.com/G4HKqlcwom — News Live SA (@newslivesa) August 15, 2026

The ceremony also celebrated artists whose impact extends beyond the charts. Global superstar Tyla received the International Achievement Award, recognising another groundbreaking year of international success, while kwaito pioneer Oskido was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades-long contribution to South African music.

Beyond the hosts, the evening featured a lineup of prominent presenters from music and TV.

Artists and personalities, including Bonang Matheba, Anele Zondo and L-Tido, handed out awards across genres and technical categories, while media personalities Fresh By Caddy and Munaka Muthambi took viewers behind the glamour and excitement as hosts of the official Sama32 Red Carpet.

Among the winners were:

* HLE — Sampro Album of the Year for The Ground We’re On.

* HLE — Lesedi FM Female Artist of the Year.

* Mzukulu — Motsweding FM Male Artist of the Year.

* Mzukulu — Ukhozi FM Best Mashandi Album for Ng’funa Intozami.

* Amadodana Ase Wesile — Radio 2000 Duo/Group of the Year.

* Sminofu — SABC1 Newcomer of the Year for Ingoma Busuku.

* Nontokozo Mkhize — Sampro Highest Airplay Composer Award for Esandleni, composed with Nontohozo Hlengwa, Mvuhla Mabuza, Celempilo Mncedisi Manyathi and Thato Mthembu.

* Umafikizolo — Motsepe Foundation Record of the Year for Uyoncengwa Unyoko.

* Tyla — AfriPure International Achievement Award.

* Oskido — Lifetime Achievement Award.

* Bucy Radebe — Best Traditional Faith Music Album for Praise & Worship in the Wilderness, Pt 1.

* Sesi Ka Rose — Best Traditional Music Album.

* Will Linley — Best Pop Album for Don’t Cry Because It’s Over.

* Brendan Peyper — Best Pop Album for Troumateriaal.

* Kabza De Small — Best Amapiano Album for Bab’Motha.

* Makadzi — Best Traditional Music Album for Sesi Ka Boss.

TimesLIVE