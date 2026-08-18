Huawei Pura 90s turns everyday moments into memories worth capturing

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There is a particular kind of optimism that comes with heading out without knowing exactly where the day will take you, and the new 5G Huawei Pura 90s Series has been designed for exactly those days.

Maybe they end with friends around a table, watching a match, discovering somewhere new, catching a concert or standing in front of a sunset that suddenly makes everyone reach for their phones.

These are the moments smartphones have become part of. Not simply because we want to photograph them, but because our phones are now how we navigate there, organise the group, find the restaurant, capture the memory, edit it and share it.

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro is also available in Orange Soda, adding a bold splash of colour to its statement-making design. (Huawei)

Huawei calls its philosophy Now is Your Moment, and with the Pura 90s Series, that idea stretches well beyond photography.

From statement-making colours and intelligent camera features to all-day battery power and the return of 5G connectivity to Huawei flagship smartphones in South Africa, this is technology designed to keep pace with wherever the day goes.

For the moments you didn’t plan

Great photographs rarely announce themselves. The Pura 90s Pro Max’s 200MP Ultra Large Sensor Telephoto Camera gives users the freedom to capture moments that aren’t conveniently standing right in front of them.

That could be the action on the other side of the stadium, an artist on stage, wildlife spotted on a weekend away or simply an unguarded moment across a crowded room.

Its telephoto system supports 20x telephoto video recording, while CIPA 7.0 image stabilisation helps keep handheld footage clear and steady. Get much closer and its telephoto macro capability can reveal tiny details, with support for a minimum focusing distance of up to 5cm.

Then there is True-to-Colour Camera 2.0, designed to reproduce colours more accurately. Because sometimes the point isn’t to make a sunset look more dramatic. It’s to remember it as it actually looked.

Your photographer is getting smarter

Not everyone wants to think about composition, lighting and editing before posting a photograph. That’s where the Pura 90s Series’ AI tools become interesting.

AI Composition can recognise subjects and provide real-time framing guidance, helping turn an impulsive snap into a more considered photograph.

AI De-glare can remove distracting reflections when shooting through windows, glass or screens. And if something isn’t quite where you’d like it, AI Move lets you reposition or duplicate subjects while intelligently reconstructing the space they leave behind.

The technology is sophisticated. The experience doesn’t have to be.

5G is back and ready to move

Capturing something incredible is usually followed by the same instinct: send it. The Pura 90s Series marks the return of 5G connectivity to Huawei flagship smartphones in South Africa, bringing faster uploads and downloads, smoother streaming and a more responsive connected experience.

The Pura 90s Series marks the return of 5G connectivity to Huawei flagship smartphones in South Africa, bringing faster uploads and downloads and smoother streaming — Huawei

That matters when you’re uploading high-resolution photographs from the road, sharing video from a concert, streaming while travelling, making a video call or simply trying to get things done between everything else happening in your day.

It gives Huawei’s Master Zoom, Max Speed idea a very practical meaning. Capture what catches your eye, then share it while the moment still matters.

A phone can be part of the outfit too

Technology doesn’t spend its life hidden in a handbag or pocket anymore. Our phones are constantly in our hands, on tables and in photographs, so how they look matters.

Huawei’s Rhythm of Colour design philosophy gives the Huawei Pura 90s Series plenty of personality.

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max comes in locally available Blush Gold, Blaze Purple and Graphite Black, while the Huawei Pura 90s Pro turns up the playfulness with Orange Soda, Coconut White and Mulberry Black.

And because beautiful things still have to survive real life, the Pro Max features anti-reflection and scratch-resistant Kunlun Glass, which reduces reflections by up to 70% while improving resistance to everyday scratches.

Ready when the day becomes the night

Plans have a habit of extending themselves. A 6,000mAh battery provides the Pura 90s Series with all-day power, while 66W Huawei SuperCharge on the Pro and 100W HuaweiSuperCharge on the Pro Max help get users moving again quickly when a recharge is needed.

Huawei’s new system-level AI assistant, Celia, also brings intelligence to everyday tasks, making interactions with the device simpler and more intuitive.

Ultimately, that may be the best way to understand the Huawei Pura 90s Series. The technology is impressive, but it isn’t asking to become the centre of the story.

Your life is. See the phone up close.

The 5G Pura 90s Series is now available through select retailers, Huawei Experience Stores, operators and the Huawei Online Store, from R849 per month over 36 months or from R19,999.

This article was sponsored by Huawei.