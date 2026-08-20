RECIPE | Get cosy with Zola Nene’s pork and cabbage stew

Other than soups, gravies and spicy curries, a one-pot stew is the closest thing to a low-effort meal with a lot of heartiness.
Whether you are putting together a meal plan for winter lunches or serving something tasty for your family, you can’t go wrong with the minimal time it takes to prepare this dish with Zola Nene’s easy-to-follow guide.
We have the quick and easy version of her beloved favourite for you to try.
PORK AND CABBAGE STEW
Ingredients
- 1kg stewing pork
- 1 Tbsp cake wheat flour
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 Tbsp vegetable oil
- 3 Tbsp Zola’s Feasts Flavourbomb Spice Mix (or Cajun seasoning)
- 1 Tbsp lemon pepper seasoning
- 1 Tbsp fennel seeds
- 2 Tbsp garlic and ginger paste
- 1 onion, peeled and chopped
- 2 carrots, peeled and chopped
- 1 stick celery, chopped
- 1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes
- 2 tsp sugar
- 2 cups vegetable stock
- 200g baby potatoes, halved
- 3 baby cabbages, cut into wedges
Method
- Place the pork into a bowl with the flour and season generously with salt and pepper. Toss until evenly coated.
- Heat the oil in a large pot and brown the pork on all sides.
- Stir in the Flavourbomb Spice Mix (or Cajun seasoning), lemon pepper seasoning, fennel seeds, and garlic and ginger paste. Cook for one minute until fragrant.
- Add the onion, carrots and celery. Cover and cook until the onion softens.
- Stir in the chopped tomatoes, sugar and vegetable stock before adding the baby potatoes. Bring the stew to the boil.
- Taste and adjust the seasoning before adding the cabbage wedges.
- Cover the pot tightly with its lid and immediately place it inside the Wonderbag.
- Leave to cook for 1½ to 2 hours before serving directly from the pot.
Original recipe by Zola Nene from Simply More Zola (Penguin Random House South Africa). Adapted recipe for use in a Wonderbag.
TimesLIVE
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