RECIPE | Get cosy with Zola Nene’s pork and cabbage stew

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Other than soups, gravies and spicy curries, a one-pot stew is the closest thing to a low-effort meal with a lot of heartiness.

Whether you are putting together a meal plan for winter lunches or serving something tasty for your family, you can’t go wrong with the minimal time it takes to prepare this dish with Zola Nene’s easy-to-follow guide.

We have the quick and easy version of her beloved favourite for you to try.

PORK AND CABBAGE STEW

Ingredients

1kg stewing pork

1 Tbsp cake wheat flour

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 Tbsp vegetable oil

3 Tbsp Zola’s Feasts Flavourbomb Spice Mix (or Cajun seasoning)

1 Tbsp lemon pepper seasoning

1 Tbsp fennel seeds

2 Tbsp garlic and ginger paste

1 onion, peeled and chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

1 stick celery, chopped

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

2 tsp sugar

2 cups vegetable stock

200g baby potatoes, halved

3 baby cabbages, cut into wedges

Method

Place the pork into a bowl with the flour and season generously with salt and pepper. Toss until evenly coated. Heat the oil in a large pot and brown the pork on all sides. Stir in the Flavourbomb Spice Mix (or Cajun seasoning), lemon pepper seasoning, fennel seeds, and garlic and ginger paste. Cook for one minute until fragrant. Add the onion, carrots and celery. Cover and cook until the onion softens. Stir in the chopped tomatoes, sugar and vegetable stock before adding the baby potatoes. Bring the stew to the boil. Taste and adjust the seasoning before adding the cabbage wedges. Cover the pot tightly with its lid and immediately place it inside the Wonderbag. Leave to cook for 1½ to 2 hours before serving directly from the pot.

Original recipe by Zola Nene from Simply More Zola (Penguin Random House South Africa). Adapted recipe for use in a Wonderbag.

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