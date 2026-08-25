The Huawei Pura 90s Series brings life’s best moments into sharper focus

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Some moments are too good to leave behind. The Huawei Pura 90s Series helps you capture the detail, colour and memories worth keeping.

There are some moments you can plan for. Others happen on the other side of a stadium, across a crowded room, halfway up a mountain or just as the sun starts disappearing below the horizon.

Those are often the photographs we want most, and are also the hardest to capture with a smartphone camera.

Since arriving in South Africa, the Huawei Pura 90s Series has stepped straight into this world of spontaneous, everyday photography. These phones are designed for people who want their phones ready for whatever the day becomes, with photography sitting at the centre of the experience.

Suddenly the back row feels closer

Think about the images filling most camera rolls. A favourite artist on stage, a winning goal or try, wildlife spotted on a weekend away, friends further down the beach, even the detail on a building discovered while wandering through a new city.

Wildlife does not always come close. Powerful zoom on the Huawei Pura 90s Series brings distant subjects into clear, detailed focus. (Huawei)

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max tackles distance with its 200MP Ultra Large Sensor Telephoto Camera, designed to capture detail from afar. It offers 4x optical zoom and extends that reach into 20x ultra-telephoto video, supported by image stabilisation to help keep distant footage steady.

This means the photograph doesn’t always have to be of the entire scene. Sometimes you want the expression on the performer’s face rather than the whole stage, or the animal standing across the landscape rather than a tiny shape somewhere in the frame.

Colours you remember

Getting closer is only useful if the photo still looks right. Both the Pura 90s Pro and Pro Max feature True-to-Colour Camera 2.0 are designed to reproduce colour more accurately across different lighting conditions.

That matters in the moments people actually want to photograph. Golden-hour portraits can involve intense backlighting. Restaurants mix warm lighting with bright windows.

Concerts throw blue, purple and red light across faces. Sunsets can shift through several colours in minutes. These are all tricky settings your camera really should be able to master.

The aim is simple: when you look back at the picture, the colour should feel like the moment you remember. On the Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max, the Ultra Lighting HDR Camera also retains detail across bright and dark areas of a scene, helping with everything from sunset portraits to scenes where intense lighting would otherwise overpower part of the photograph.

When AI saves the almost-perfect shot

Of course, real life does not arrange itself neatly for snap shots. Someone is always walking through the background, a reflection appears in the window, or a group photo shows one person standing in exactly the wrong place.

The Huawei Pura 90s Series uses AI to tackle some of those everyday frustrations.

Nature is full of tiny details. The Huawei Pura 90s Series earns its stripes with each texture, shade and delicate feature it captures. (Huawei)

AI Composition can guide you while you take a photo, helping you find a stronger angle or better framing before you press the shutter. Then, AI De-glare can remove distracting reflections from images captured through glass, particularly useful for those café-window photographs, road-trip shots from the car and travel moments where a window stands between you and the view.

AI Move then gives users more freedom after taking the shot, allowing selected elements within an image to be repositioned, resized or duplicated while the background is reconstructed around the change. It turns editing into something that can happen in moments, directly on the device.

Ready for the weekend

Lifestyle technology is about more than what happens inside the phone. Huawei’s Rhythm of Colour design philosophy gives the Huawei Pura 90s Series a much more expressive personality, with the Pura 90s Pro Max available in Blush Gold, Blaze Purple and Graphite Black, while the Pura 90s Pro comes in Orange Soda, Coconut White and Mulberry Black.

These are phones designed to be noticed rather than to disappear into the background.

From delicate petals to rich textures, the Huawei Pura 90s Series captures nature’s details with colour that feels true to life. (Huawei)

The Pura 90s Pro Max adds Anti-Reflection and Scratch-Resistant Kunlun Glass, which reduces screen reflections by up to 70%.

That means clearer visibility when reviewing a picture in bright sunlight, following navigation outside or simply checking a message while sitting in the sun.

Both models also feature a 6,000mAh battery, helping the phone to keep going through days that move from photographs and navigation to streaming, messaging and sharing.

Your moment just got closer

Perhaps that is where the appeal of the Huawei Pura 90s Series really lands. A smartphone camera should not require the world to come to you. It should be ready when your favourite artist is across the arena, when the view appears around the next corner or when something catches your attention from the other side of the room.

Because sometimes the best moments happen right in front of you. And sometimes you need a little zoom to bring them closer.

The 5G Pura 90s Series is now available through select retailers, Huawei Experience Stores, operators and the Huawei Online Store, from R849 per month over 36 months or from R19,999.

This article was sponsored by Huawei.