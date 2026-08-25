WATCH | From Nelson Mandela’s prison jam to RuPaul, top 5 Dolly Parton moments

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Country superstar and philanthropist Dolly Parton has died. The death of the singer behind successful tracks such as 9 to 5 and Islands in the Stream was announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, on Instagram.

Beloved for her blonde bombshell style and clever quips, the powerhouse’s fame has transcended generations with stars like Beyoncé featuring her on recent albums.

Looking back at the moments that made many laugh, cry and cheer, here are Parton’s unforgettable on-screen moments:

MUSICAL NAILS

Sharing her musical whimsy with R&B icon Patti LaBelle, she showcased her love for creating tunes with her acrylic nails. The moment ended with both singing along to Parton’s nails playing the folk song Shortnin’ Bread.

DOLLY’S DRAG RACE

While she has been honoured on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Parton never made an appearance due to the long filming schedules. However, she featured as part of the show’s season 12 finale to announce the Miss Congeniality award with a cheeky joke to late gay actor Leslie Jordan.

I WILL ALWAYS LOVE WHITNEY

For the Best Pop Vocal award at the 1994 Grammy Awards, Parton had the honour of handing the trophy to Whitney Houston, who famously sang I Will Always Love You for 1992 film The Bodyguard. The pair never got to perform together and this was one of the few on-stage moments they shared.

THE POWER OF THREE

While many might love her covers, Parton also put together one of the most famous albums with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt in 1987 for award-winning album Trio.

THE LONG WALK TO JOLENE

While incarcerated on Robben Island, former South African president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Nelson Mandela reportedly used to play Parton’s Jolene on repeat. Have a listen and hear why the iconic freedom fighter couldn’t get it out of his head: