André Esterhuizen: mastering every role without losing his edge

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André Esterhuizen keeps his routine sharp, using the Bic Flex 5 Hybrid for a precise, comfortable shave.

The biggest moments are rarely built in the moment itself. They are built beforehand, through the routines, choices and small acts of discipline that prepare us to perform when it matters.

For Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok André Esterhuizen, mastery often begins long before the whistle blows. It begins in the everyday moments that help him reset, sharpen his focus and get ready for whatever role comes next.

On the rugby field, Esterhuizen is known for the power, pace and precision he brings to the midfield. Traditionally a centre, his size allowed him to add another dimension to his game in 2025, when he was deployed as flanker for the Springboks.

But moving between the backline and the forwards requires more than physical strength. It demands awareness, adaptability and the confidence to step into unfamiliar territory without compromising performance.

Built for precision, flexibility and control, the Bic Flex 5 Hybrid keeps every routine sharp.

That’s what makes Esterhuizen a hybrid player. He does not simply occupy more than one position — he understands what each position demands from him and he commits to it fully.

He can change his role, while holding onto the discipline, focus and high standards that define the way he plays. His versatility gives the team more options, but it also reveals something important about mastery — it’s not about staying comfortable, it’s about being ready and able to evolve.

And the same is true away from rugby.

Beyond the stadium, Esterhuizen is a husband, a father and a businessman. Each role carries different responsibilities and calls for a different side of him.

The intensity needed on the field is balanced by patience at home and the ability to make decisions under pressure at the office. Leadership may look different in each space, but the commitment behind it remains the same.

Moving between these roles is part of everyday life. There is no final version of mastery and no single moment when the work is complete.

It’s something Esterhuizen chooses, daily — when he trains, when he walks onto the field, when he shows up for his family and even when he helps build something beyond his sporting career.

That is why the Bic Flex 5 Hybrid is such a natural fit for him.

Like Esterhuizen, it’s designed to adapt, while delivering consistent performance. The Bic Flex 5 Hybrid combines flexible blade technology, a pivoting head and an ergonomic handle that gives men the control needed for a close, comfortable and precise shave.

Whether used during a fast-morning routine, before a big occasion, or in the moment before a big game, Bic Flex Hybrid helps men feel sharp and ready for whatever comes next.

Now, with new replacement cartridges, it’s even easier to keep going, again and again. Rather than replacing the entire razor, keep the dependable handle and click in a fresh cartridge when needed.

It’s a simple, practical addition that extends the experience of the Flex 5 Hybrid and delivers the same precision, flexibility and comfort, shave after shave.

The replacement cartridges also strengthen the meaning behind the word “hybrid”, bringing together lasting control and renewed performance — one handle, made fresh for the next challenge.

Sharp, polished and ready for what’s next, André Esterhuizen brings his mastery beyond the rugby field.

In the same way that Esterhuizen moves between positions and responsibilities without losing his edge, the Bic Flex Hybrid system is ready to adapt, reset and perform again.

Shaving may be a small part of the day, but small rituals can create meaningful shifts. For him, it’s a moment to pause before moving from one role into another.

It is time to prepare his appearance, clear his mind and take control of how he enters the day. That sense of readiness matters, whether he is heading into training, stepping into a meeting, or spending time with the people who depend on him.

Esterhuizen is the perfect partner for the Bic Flex 5 Hybrid range, because he represents what hybrid performance looks like in real life.

He is powerful but adaptable, accomplished but still evolving and committed to bringing his best to more than one part of his life. He proves that versatility does not mean lowering the standard.

This means carrying that standard with you, wherever the next role requires it.

Mastery is not reserved for trophies, headlines or defining performances. It is built in the choices made every day, including choosing the Bic Flex 5 Hybrid and new replacement cartridges, making every shave part of a daily ritual to start sharp, stay sharp and take on whatever the day throws at you.

Bic Flex. Choose Your Mastery, daily.

This article was sponsored by Bic.