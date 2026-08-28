Beginner’s guide to Hyrox with Liezel van der Westhuizen

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From a challenge to stay fit to testing one’s limits, Hyrox has fast become a competitive sport sweeping the globe. South Africa is no exception, with many novice and pro athletes taking centre stage to compete in the marathon.

Hyrox challenges competitors through a series of obstacles that test strength and endurance in teams of two to four members.

A local star who has made a name for herself in the space is Liezel van der Westhuizen. The broadcaster and mental fitness coach has completed the course many times before and recently partnered with the Matsimela Ladies Clinic to take on Hyrox Cape Town during Women’s Month. Their aim was to prove the global fitness race isn’t reserved for elite athletes, but is a space where everyday women can challenge themselves, grow in confidence and cross the finish line together.

We asked Van der Westhuizen for her tips for a successful first time at Hyrox and some of the common misconceptions many have.

Liezel van der Westhuizen with her Hyrox teammates Caroline Matsimela, Amanda Sibidla and Lilian Zingitwa. Picture: (Supplied by Liezel van der Westhuizen)

What has been the greatest lesson you’ve learnt while prepping for Hyrox?

That fitness under pressure is a mental skill before it’s a physical one. I got to test that twice in one day this year at Hyrox Cape Town. I competed in the Mixed Doubles category with my fiancée, Mike Fannon, and then two hours later lined up again in the Corporate Relay with three teammates from the Matsimela Ladies Clinic.

Two completely different demands on the body and the mind, back to back, and I did it. Hyrox strips away the illusion that you can outrun a bad mindset. When your legs are burning during the wall balls and your brain starts negotiating with you to slow down, that’s the exact moment that matters, not the training session three weeks earlier. Doing both formats on the same day taught me recovery between efforts, physical and mental, is a skill you train deliberately. You can’t wing it.

Other than not feeling pressured by the professionals or the men who dominate the space, what are other loopholes that you have encountered holding a lot of women back from entering Hyrox?

The ‘I need to be first’ trap

Women often believe they have to arrive race-ready rather than train into readiness. That’s backwards. Hyrox is the training plan, not the graduation ceremony.

Comparison paralysis

Social media makes it look like everyone doing Hyrox has a six-pack and a coach. Most competitors are ordinary people who committed to eight to 12 weeks of consistent work.

Cost and access

Entry fees, gym memberships with the right equipment and coaching can be pricey, and that’s a real barrier to entry for the average South African.

Not knowing the relay option exists

This is the big one people miss. The Relay splits the eight runs and eight stations across a team so each person takes on only two stations. That single structural detail turns an intimidating individual event into something achievable, social and genuinely enjoyable. My relay with the Matsimela Ladies Clinic team proved that to me directly.

I teamed up with Caroline Matsimela from the Matsimela Ladies Clinic and grabbed our friends Amanda Sibidla and Lilian Zingitwa to show other women it is possible to do Hyrox beyond a solo endeavour or duo effort. When you get to quite literally divide and conquer, the challenge becomes more of an adventure.

The relay option is one of the most underused entry points into the sport for women who assume Hyrox isn’t for them. It’s always scary for some beginners to try a new sport.

Liezel van der Westhuizen at the L'Ormarins King's Plate 2026 at Kenilworth Racecourse. Picture: (Ruvan Boshoff)

Are there basic tips to keep them focused on making it to the competition without giving up?

Start with the relay format if solo feels overwhelming. Sharing eight stations across four people lowers the physical and psychological barrier at the same time. Sign up before you feel ready. The date on the calendar becomes your accountability, not your confidence. Train the movements, not only your fitness. Sled pushes, farmer’s carries and burpee broad jumps are unfamiliar to most people. Practising the pattern removes the fear of the unknown on race day. Expect the middle to be hard. Most people quit new goals in the messy middle, not at the start or the finish. Knowing that in advance takes its power away. Race your own race. The moment you stop comparing your pace to the person next to you, Hyrox becomes genuinely enjoyable.

What is your typical prep routine before and after a Hyrox experience?

I train three days a week in the gym doing Hyrox-specific strength work, but the part most people underestimate is rest. I build in full recovery days, either active rest or complete rest, and I’ve found the more disciplined I am about that, the stronger I come back for the next session. Recovery isn’t the thing you do when training stops. It’s part of the training.

Afterwards, I’ve learnt to be kind to myself. I used to be hard on my time. Now I spend that time celebrating what I actually achieved, crossing the finish line, or simply having had the courage to start.

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