Art of the ordinary

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What deserves to be remembered? That’s a question that’s currently a focus in humanities courses throughout the Western world.

Statues of kings and statesmen line the streets of big cities. Wars get museums. Historical events acquire plaques, archives and solemn men giving speeches at anniversaries. Meanwhile, most of human life — eating breakfast, making dinner, buttering a slice of bread, opening the same cupboard door 10,000 times, wearing a path across a floor — disappears almost as soon as it happens.

'Somatic Trace' (2026) by Kelebogile Marope. (Supplied)

Artist Kelebogile Marope is interested in the parts of our lives that almost instantly disappear.

The Botswana-born sculptor, who works across sculpture, drawing and mixed media, has been named winner of the 2026 FNB Art Prize, which makes her the first artist from Botswana to receive the award.

The stories we tell are shaped by memory, by what we remember, what we emphasise, and sometimes what we forget.

It puts her in formidable company: previous winners include Lesotho-born artist Thato Toeba, South African feminist artist and activist Lady Skollie; Katlehong-born photographer Lindokuhle Sobekwa; Cape Town-based maker of things Dada Khanyisa; sculptor Bronwyn Katz, a founding member of iQhiya Collective, a network of young black womxn artists; and Zimbabwean artists Gresham Tapiwa Nyaude, Wycliffe Mundopa and Portia Zvavahera.

'Removal' (2026) by Kelebogile Marope. (Supplied)

Marope’s work, rather than punting some outré political message, asks that we pay attention to what usually slips past us.

Her art explores home, memory and belonging through the things we barely notice: domestic objects, architectural details, surfaces worn through repeated use. Her current body of work, Archaeologies of Use, is rooted in her experiences of home and moving between Botswana and South Africa.

'Residual Memory' (2026) by Kelebogile Marope. (Supplied)

The FNB Art Prize jury praised her for claiming sculpture — historically a muscular, male medium — as her own, while developing a distinctive material language that is “deeply rooted in place and boldly imaginative”.

It’s an interesting description because Marope isn’t exactly swaggering into sculpture with a welding torch shouting, “Anything you can do...” Her work is quieter than that, her personality outwardly less competitive.

Kelebogile Marope is the recipient of the 16th FNB Art Prize. (Supplied)

She acknowledges that sculpture can still be a masculine world. It involves lifting, cutting, casting, grinding, machinery, workshops and fabricators; the physical vocabulary alone sounds like you’d be wise to buy shares in Builders. Earlier in her career, she sometimes felt she had to prove her technical competence before anyone would consider what she was actually trying to say. “But I don’t think I work from that position anymore,” she says.

'Excavation of Use' (2026) by Kelebogile Marope. (Supplied)

What interests her now is the tension between sculpture’s traditional associations with “monumentality, weight and permanence” and the intimate, easily overlooked subjects she brings to it: domestic spaces, memory, absence, and traces of use — a sort of reversal of what is expected. If sculpture traditionally gave us the heroic male figure cast in bronze or the perfect woman captured in youth, Marope gives us the evidence that somebody once lived here. Sometimes that evidence is a plate.

Marope was born in Ramotswa before her family settled in Gaborone. Later, she left Botswana for boarding school in South Africa, before completing both a Bachelor of Fine Art and Master of Fine Art at Rhodes University.

'After Time' by Kelebogile Marope. (Supplied)

It was boarding school that transformed an unremarkable object into something else. “One of the earliest objects I remember thinking about in this way was a plate,” she says.

At home, a plate belonged within an intimate network: you knew who used it, where it lived, which table it appeared on, and who sat around that table. At boarding school there were hundreds of plates, almost identical, serving an institution rather than a family. The object had barely changed. Its meaning had completely altered.

“Objects don’t only carry function,” she says. “They absorb something of the environments, routines and relationships that surround them.” She’s been excavating this territory ever since. “Excavating” seems just the right word because her work, Archaeologies of Use, treats domestic life as an archaeological site. We generally imagine archaeology as people with small brushes uncovering amphorae and bits of ancient civilisation in dusty sites and holes. Marope’s archaeology is the home.

FNB Art Joburg (Supplied)

Look at your own intimate spaces, she says through her work — the slight discolouration where a picture hung for 15 years, the worn patch on the floor where everyone walks, the marks around a light switch, the dent in the sofa that betrays where the dog jumped up when you weren’t looking. To Marope, these things are evidence. “The stories we tell are shaped by memory, by what we remember, what we emphasise, and sometimes what we forget,” she says. Spaces are less self-conscious. They record us accidentally: “the faint outline left behind when something has been removed from a wall, the marks around a handle”.

FNB Art Joburg (Supplied)

She thinks of the domestic space as an archive — not of great events, but of “repetition, intimacy and ordinary life”.

It’s an appealing thought, but alarming if you haven’t cleaned behind the fridge recently.

It also raises that often-asked, occasionally infuriating question about contemporary art: why does an everyday thing suddenly become valuable when somebody puts it in a gallery?

Art has been teasing us with this problem at least since Duchamp presented a urinal as Fountain in 1917 — to much acclaim and criticism, depending which side of the fence you sit on. Take something mundane, remove its usefulness, put it under lights and suddenly it’s the subject of art essays and lectures.

'Displaced' (2026) by Kelebogile Marope. (Supplied)

Marope’s answer is more interesting than the usual art-world defence. “I don’t necessarily think the artist gives it value,” she says. “Sometimes the artist just draws attention to a value that was already there but had gone unnoticed.”

But once an object enters the art world the machinery starts whirring: galleries, museums, collectors, curators and markets all participate in deciding what deserves cultural and monetary value. Marope is interested in what happens before that. “Why do we decide that one object is worth preserving while another is disposable? Why do certain histories become important while others disappear?”

Maybe, she suggests, “art simply asks us to reconsider where we’ve been looking for value”. That question is more pertinent considering where Marope comes from. Botswana hasn’t experienced the same international contemporary-art visibility as South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria or Zimbabwe. Marope believes the problem isn’t a shortage of artists, but the infrastructure supporting them. “Visibility requires an ecosystem around the artist,” she says. “It needs galleries, curators, writers, collectors, institutions and opportunities for artists to move beyond their immediate environment.”

FNB Art Joburg (Supplied)

The international art world, like humans, is habitual — it has a tendency to return to places it already knows. Once something becomes fashionable, attention produces more attention. Marope would like to see Southern Africans become more curious about one another rather than waiting for London, Paris or New York to tell us who matters. “Perhaps we don’t always need international recognition to be the first bridge between us,” she says.

The phrase “contemporary African art” itself can be both useful and problematic. It gives artists a platform but also tries to corral the work of 54 countries and over 1.5-billion people into one convenient curatorial paddock. Marope doesn’t reject the label; she says she just doesn’t think about it much while she’s working. “When I’m alone in the studio, I’m not consciously thinking, ‘I am making African art’. I’m simply expressing Kelebogile.”

Botswana is inevitably in the work because Botswana is in her. Home, memory, absence, and domestic life emerge from her own experience rather than being applied afterwards as an identity sticker. Winning the prize gives Marope a bigger room in which to think.

FNB Art Joburg (Supplied)

Alongside a cash award, she receives a solo exhibition at the Joburg Art Gallery (JAG) in 2027. The prospect doesn’t seem to have prompted a sudden need to produce something huge because JAG has walls big enough to accommodate it. “The scale may change, the materials may change and the way the work occupies space may change,” she says, “but the questions at the centre of my practice are the same.”

The best explanation of those questions comes when I ask her which single object from her childhood home she’d preserve in a museum for 200 years. She chooses the dining table, because it was beautiful and it was there. “It witnessed meals, conversations, celebrations, disagreements, people coming and going and the very ordinary moments of being part of a family.” She imagines people finding it two centuries from now and seeing the traces of five people who ate, talked, laughed, aged and changed around it. “I wouldn’t necessarily want it to tell a grand story about us,” she says. “I’d want it, humbly, to say that a family lived here.” She adds, “An ordinary life is still a life worth remembering.”

Marope, it seems, understands what many realise late in life: the ordinary isn’t what happens between the important bits. The ordinary is the important bit.

The fair returns for its 19th edition, taking place from Friday September 4 to Sunday September 6 at the Sandton Convention Centre, coinciding with Johannesburg’s 140th birthday.

For more information about the upcoming FNB Art Joburg, click here or follow @FNBArtJoburg on social media