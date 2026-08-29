Living longer, living sicker: The health gap facing women

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Women are often the backbone of their families, balancing careers, caregiving and countless responsibilities and, on average, outliving men by several years. But longevity is not the same as wellness — and new health data suggests many women are paying a price for the years they gain.

Research by the World Economic Forum shows women spend roughly 25% more of their lives in poor health than men, despite their longer lifespans. Living longer, it seems, does not automatically mean living well. It points instead to a pattern in which women — juggling careers, caregiving and family responsibilities — are among the least likely to prioritise their own health until a problem can no longer be ignored.

“Women are often the caregivers, planners and pillars of their families, but looking after everyone else shouldn’t come at the expense of their own wellbeing,” says Dr Nandipa Mafongosi, a senior medical adviser at Bestmed Medical Scheme.

One of the most persistent misconceptions about women’s health is that it begins and ends with reproduction. In reality, a woman’s health needs shift dramatically across her lifetime, from adolescence and family planning through pregnancy, into menopause, and on to bone health and chronic disease management that become more pressing with age.

Screening benefits such as Pap smears and mammograms remain significantly underutilised. — Dr Nandipa Mafongosi, a senior medical adviser at Bestmed Medical Scheme.

Each stage carries its own risks and priorities, and experts argue that treating women’s health as a single, static category does a disservice to the complexity of women’s lives. Adolescent health, reproductive care, menopausal support and age-related chronic disease management are, in effect, different fields requiring different attention, yet they are often bundled together, or worse, addressed only reactively.

“Having access to the right information, appropriate healthcare and trusted healthcare professionals empowers women to take a proactive approach to their wellbeing, rather than waiting until a health issue becomes more difficult to manage,” says Dr Mafongosi.

If there is one principle that cuts across every life stage, it’s the value of preventative care — and yet it remains one of the most neglected areas of women’s health in South Africa.

The reasons are familiar: women who feel healthy see little urgency in a check-up, demanding schedules crowd out time for screenings, and many women simply aren’t aware of what preventative services are available to them.

Recent healthcare utilisation data from Bestmed illustrates both the progress and the problem. Uptake of female contraceptive services has climbed sharply, moving from around half of eligible members using the benefit to roughly nine in 10 over the space of two years, before settling slightly lower. That surge suggests a growing awareness of, and confidence in, family planning support.

The picture looks far less encouraging for cancer screening. Despite improving awareness, only around one in 10 eligible women undergoes a Pap smear, even though uptake has roughly doubled in three years. Mammogram uptake remains similarly low, highlighting a significant gap between available benefits and preventative action.

The gap is telling. Women appear increasingly willing to engage with family planning services, but far less inclined to pursue the screenings most critical to catching cervical and breast cancer early, precisely when early detection can be the difference between a manageable diagnosis and a life-threatening one.

“Screening benefits such as Pap smears and mammograms remain significantly underutilised,” says Dr Mafongosi. “These screenings play a vital role in the early detection of conditions such as cervical and breast cancer, where early intervention can have a meaningful impact on health outcomes.”

The consequences of women’s health neglect are rarely contained to the individual. Women frequently act as the default health managers of their households — booking appointments, remembering medication schedules and shaping the health habits of children, partners and ageing parents alike. When a woman’s own health falls off her list of priorities, the effects ripple outward into the wellbeing of an entire family.

The legacy women leave is often measured by the lives they nurture, the families they support and the communities they strengthen. Yet that legacy is also shaped by how well they care for themselves. Prioritising health is not an act of self-interest, but an investment in the people and futures that depend on them.

This is why health experts increasingly frame women’s health not as a niche concern but as a foundation for broader public health. Communities with healthier women tend to have healthier households, more consistent healthcare-seeking behaviour in children, and stronger continuity of care across generations.

None of this points to a lack of available care. Rather, it reflects a persistent gap between access and action, between benefits that exist on paper and the screenings, check-ups and conversations that too often get postponed.

“Closing this gap will take more than awareness campaigns,” says Dr Mafongosi. “It calls for healthcare providers who tailor treatment to each life stage, workplaces that normalise time off for preventative care, and women themselves being given permission — and encouragement — to move their own health up the priority list. Women have never had greater opportunities to take charge of their health. By embracing preventative care and accessing the support available at every life stage, those extra years can become healthier, more active and more fulfilling years.”