WHAT’S ON | Going Out

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"Cradle of Creativity is about bringing the world to children, while showcasing the creativity and stories of South Africa to the world" - Yvette Hardie, director of ASSITEJ South Africa.

CRADLE OF CREATIVITY FESTIVAL

WHERE: The Market Theatre, 138 Lilian Ngoyi St, Newtown, Johannesburg

WHEN: August 31-September 6

Presented by the International Association of Theatre for Children and Young People (ASSITEJ) South Africa, Cradle of Creativity is the country’s only international festival dedicated to theatre and the performing arts for children and young people. Since its inception, the festival has become a major platform for artistic excellence, international collaboration, audience development and professional exchange, showcasing the very best work from South Africa, across Africa and around the world. The festival takes place in the 50th anniversary year of the 1976 Soweto Uprising. Inspired by the courage, creativity and activism of young people, the festival celebrates the power of youth to question boundaries, imagine alternatives and shape a more just future. Tickets from R100 via Webtickets.

From panel discussions to workshops to literary quizzes and local arts 'n crafts, the Open Book Festival offers it all — and more. (Supplied)

OPEN BOOK FESTIVAL

WHERE: HCC (Homecoming Centre), 15 Buitenkant St, District Six, Cape Town

WHEN: September 4-6

Every year, the Open Book Festival runs a weekend of events carefully curated to bring a diverse community together who share a deep love of stories. For the 2026 programme, the festival has ensured that there is something for everyone: topics and themes range widely from writing to politics, from gender identity to poetry performances. Don’t miss out on three days of conversations that matter. Tickets from R50 via Webtickets.

Celebrating the very best of food, music, culture, and community, this year's Durban Street Food Festival promises to bring together more than 75 food, craft, lifestyle brands, an exciting entertainment programme, family-friendly attractions, and two of South Africa's most celebrated artists. (Durban Street Food Festival)

DURBAN STREET FOOD FESTIVAL

WHERE: Pavilion Shopping Centre, Jack Martens Dr, Dawncliffe, Westville, Durban

WHEN: September 4-6

The Durban Street Food Festival has established itself as one of South Africa’s leading food and lifestyle festivals, celebrating the diverse flavours, cultures, and creative communities that make Durban one of the country’s most exciting culinary destinations. Festival-goers can expect an incredible selection of international and local street food, artisan desserts, gourmet burgers, seafood, vegan cuisine, authentic cultural dishes, handcrafted beverages, specialty coffee, sweet treats, and much more. Beyond the food, visitors will enjoy live music, with Mafikizolo headlining, lifestyle shopping, interactive brand activations, family entertainment, children’s activities and immersive festival experiences designed for all ages. Tickets from R40 via Quicket.

Hlengiwe Pearl performs in 'An Ode to Motown' at the Joburg Theatre. (Photographer: Thapelo Morebudi )

AN ODE TO MOTOWN

WHERE: Joburg Theatre, 163 Civic Blvd, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

WHEN: September 4-13

After a sensational and sold-out run earlier this year, An Ode to Motown returns to the Mandela Stage by popular demand. This powerful musical celebration pays tribute to the timeless legacy of Motown Records and the extraordinary artists whose music changed the world. Featuring beloved Motown classics and soul-stirring performances, the production celebrates themes of love, hope, resilience and triumph through music that continues to resonate across generations. Audiences can expect an unforgettable evening of live music, storytelling and movement that honours the enduring influence of the Motown sound on contemporary music and popular culture. Tickets from R200 via Webtickets.

Nirox Spring Jazz's line-up features the Umgidi Ensemble. (Photographer: Jess Sterk)

NIROX SPRING JAZZ: BREATHE

WHERE: Nirox Sculpture Park, R540 Kromdraai Rd, Kromdraai, Krugersdorp

WHEN: September 6

“Music is the poetry of the air” — Jean Paul Richter. ‘Breathe’ encapsulates air as the foundation of music, weaving a rich tapestry of jazz with wind instruments and the human voice. Inspired by the sounds and scents of Africa, the festival explores rhythm and emotion in the heart of the Cradle of Humankind. The line-up features the Umgidi Ensemble, Nomfundo Xaluva, Abathwebuli Trio, Shane Cooper & The Spirit Whisper, and MC Modise Sekgothe. Tickets from R750 via Howler.