YOUR WEEKLY STARS | August 31 to September 6

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September arrives with the psychological advantage of spring, when opening a window suddenly feels like self-improvement and the happy hormones kick in naturally. This week brings a similar urge to clear things out, start again and make ambitious plans. Use the momentum, but don’t mistake enthusiasm for a strategy. Something that looked complicated a month ago may now have a surprisingly obvious solution, while a relationship or project benefits from a little fresh air, floral note included. Clear out what’s become stale, but don’t discard valuables simply because you’re feeling footloose and fancy free. Renewal works best when you know what’s worth keeping.

BIG THEMES

Love & relationships

Fresh energy makes relationships feel lighter. Old disagreements lose their sting if you stop rehearsing them. Let go. Singles may find attraction somewhere unexpected; couples benefit from breaking routine.

Work & money

A new month encourages ambitious thinking, but enthusiasm needs arithmetic. Investigate an opportunity properly before committing time or cash. Small efficiencies could make a noticeable difference.

Energy & wellbeing

Spring encourages movement. Get outside, stretch neglected muscles and make use of the longer light and fresher air. You don’t need a punishing new regime; consistency will do nicely. Try something new.

The week in one line

Make room for something better rather than simply adding more.

Lucky/Unlucky/Don’t even try

Lucky: Those ready for a fresh start.

Unlucky: Anyone clinging to an old grudge.

Don’t even try: Changing everything by Monday.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

Birthday season gives you permission to put yourself higher on the agenda. You’ve spent enough time fixing everybody else’s problems; consider what you actually want next. At work, your eye for detail spots an opportunity others have missed. Resist celebrating with something wildly expensive that you’ll later rationalise as an “investment” or that odd “cost per wear” self-delusion. A relationship improves when you stop analysing every sentence. Sometimes people really do mean exactly what they say.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

You’re craving harmony, but peace achieved by swallowing your opinions isn’t really peace at all. Say what needs saying, preferably before irritation turns into a beautifully phrased explosion. A professional relationship improves after an honest conversation. Don’t resort to flattery, though it is your default setting. Your social calendar becomes tempting — and potentially costly — so choose the invitations you genuinely want. Balance isn’t about doing everything equally; it’s knowing what deserves more of you.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

Something you’ve suspected finally becomes clearer, and fortunately you won’t need detective work to confirm it. Let the facts arrive before deciding what they mean. Your professional instincts are strong, particularly around a new project or alliance. Trust them implicitly. Keep some plans private until they’re properly formed, or else you might find someone makes them their own. An old expense may need reconsidering. Spring is the time to cut it. Mystery has its charms, but this week, certainty proves considerably more useful.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

Spring has exacerbated your natural inability to sit still. You want movement, novelty and preferably a plane ticket. Before escaping, deal with one obligation you’ve been expertly avoiding. If you face it full-on, something great may transpire. A work opportunity could broaden your horizons without requiring you to go anywhere. Watch the tendency to spend first and calculate later. Someone new brings welcome energy into your life. Sometimes changing your company is as refreshing as changing your scenery.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

You’ve been so focused on the next goal that you may have overlooked how much ground you’ve already covered. Take stock. You are more talented than you think. A colleague or senior figure notices your reliability, potentially opening an interesting door. This is a good week to tidy up accounts, subscriptions and lingering admin. Personally, make room for pleasure without scheduling it three weeks ahead. Even Capricorns are allowed to be gloriously unproductive occasionally.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

A conversation sends your thinking in an entirely new direction. Follow the idea before dismissing it as impractical; some of your best plans begin life looking slightly ridiculous. Go with the flow; you’re so good at it. Collaboration works particularly well now provided everyone understands the arrangement. Don’t throw money at the newest gadget simply because it promises to revolutionise your existence — it will wind up with the rest of them at the bottom of your drawer. Your brain is already quite adequately equipped.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

Spring seems to have switched your imagination back on at full volume. Use it. A creative idea deserves more than another month languishing in your notes app. This could be the impetus for a new path. Work improves when you trust your instincts, but follow them with practical action. Keep spending realistically around a tempting plan or outing. In love, stop anticipating what might go wrong and jump in headfirst. Happiness is considerably easier to enjoy when you’re actually present for it.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

You’re ready to charge into September with about 14 new plans. Pick three. Concentrated energy gets you further than enthusiastic chaos, particularly at work. A small disagreement resolves quickly if you resist turning it into a contest. Your budget benefits from a temporary pause on spontaneous treats — you’re good at improvising and making a little go a long way. Exercise helps burn off excess impatience. Try punching a bag. Being first is satisfying; arriving somewhere worthwhile is considerably more important.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

The season is transforming and, inconveniently, something in your own life may need to change too. This is the time to break some of your old habits. Don’t automatically dig your heels in. An adjustment at work initially feels disruptive but could ultimately make life easier. Spend on quality where it matters, but beware the springtime urge to redecorate everything simultaneously. A relationship becomes warmer through simple affection and attention. Familiarity needn’t mean taking someone for granted.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

Your phone barely stops this week, and somewhere among the messages, invitations and gossip is genuinely useful information. Pay attention. A new contact could lead to an unexpected opportunity, although you’ll need to follow through rather than simply enjoy the conversation. Fortunately, you’re particularly good at that. Confidence is at an all-time high. Social spending mounts quickly, so occasionally allow someone else to choose the expensive restaurant. Curiosity opens doors; reliability keeps them open.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

You’re in the mood to make home feel lighter, whether that means clearing cupboards, moving furniture or finally addressing a conversation that has been taking up emotional floor space, even if you’re just the moderator. Work feels steadier, allowing you to concentrate on longer-term security — but try to make it fun too. Avoid buying things simply because they promise comfort. Someone close needs encouragement, not protection. Caring for people doesn’t require putting them in bubble wrap.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

After weeks in the spotlight, you may be surprised to discover that stepping slightly out of it feels rather good, even if it’s strange at first. Attention shifts towards practical matters: what you’re earning, spending and building for the future. Budget some funds for fun. A recent idea has more potential than you initially realised, so give it another look. Romance benefits from humour rather than theatrics. You don’t become less interesting when you stop performing.