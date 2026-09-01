Beauty tips with Zee Nxumalo

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Nivea’s latest skincare drop sees a partnership with award-winning music artist Zee Nxumalo. She joins the brand as the face of their Luminous630 Skin Glow range of products.

When it comes to her natural glow, Nxumalo puts it on her confidence being “built long before anyone sees you”.

“It’s in the work you put in, the challenges you overcome and the decision to keep believing in yourself. That’s what makes me glow, and that’s why this partnership feels so meaningful.”

While everyone knows you for your glow and impeccable beat, what makes the perfect lip look work for you?

You need a liner. And I’m not doing the brown liner, shout out to the girlies that do it, but it doesn’t suit me. I like the maroon one.

How can more people find the right glow for their skin?

Confidence. Stay confident in your skin because that allows you to go even further. I’ve always had nice skin but I’m a girl, I go into my hormonal stages but I have to be confident enough to be confident in my own skin.

We’re going into the spring/summer season and it’s already blazing. Any current trends that you are loving?

Crop tops! And I’ve had a fupa of late but I’m still going to wear it all the time.

TimesLIVE