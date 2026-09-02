‘A prize should validate originality’: Usha Seejarim on similarities to FNB Art Prize-winning work

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The artworks of Usha Seejarim and Kelebogile Morope, with the former arguing her work might have been appropriated. Picture:

As Johannesburg prepares for FNB Art Joburg, one of South Africa’s most prominent annual contemporary art events, artist Usha Seejarim says she is distressed by what she regards as a striking resemblance between her earlier work and work by Botswana artist Kelebogile Marope, the 2026 recipient of the FNB Art Prize.

Marope has been announced as the 16th recipient of the prize and the first artist from Botswana to receive it. The prize places her among a group of artists recognised through FNB Art Joburg, an event that has become a significant platform in the contemporary African art calendar.

For Seejarim, however, the recognition has reopened a difficult question: where does artistic influence end and appropriation begin?

Seejarim has long explored the domestic sphere, gendered labour and the objects associated with women’s everyday work. Her work uses found domestic objects including irons, clothes pegs, brooms and serving trays, which she reworks to examine power, labour, oppression, resilience and agency.

She is particularly known for her Press series in which irons and ironing soleplates form part of a broader visual language developed over many years.

“I do not own the use of an iron,” Seejarim said. “There are many artists who use domestic objects, and there are many ways of working with an iron. When I first saw the work, I thought perhaps it was simply a coincidence.”

However, she said the more she considered the work and the way it was described, the more concerned she became.

“What troubled me was not only the use of a similar object. It was the similarity in the phrasing used to describe the work. When the subject matter, material and language begin to align with work that already exists, it raises important questions.”

Seejarim said it was surprising to see work she believes resembles her established Press series receiving a major prize.

“A prize should be given to work that is authentic,” she said. “Art prizes validate innovation, creation and authenticity. They should not promote plagiarism or reward work that appears to repeat an existing artistic language.”

She said her work continues to evolve and she does not claim exclusive ownership over domestic imagery as a general idea. Her concern, she said, lies in what she sees as the overall proximity of the work to her own.

“As much as my work keeps evolving, this particular work looks similar to mine,” said Seejarim. “It is not only about an iron. It is about the way the object is used, the ideas attached to it, and the language through which the work is presented.”

Usha Seejarim said she does not intend to institute legal proceedings against Kelebogile Marope. Her decision to speak is instead about recognition, artistic ethics and ensuring her position is publicly known. Picture: (Supplie)

Seejarim’s work has consistently engaged with the realities of domestic work and the social expectations historically imposed on women. Her objects are not merely decorative materials; they are central to her conceptual vocabulary.

“Being a woman, one is naturally and socially domesticated in particular ways,” she said. “My work comes from that lived experience from domestic labour, from care work, from the objects that sit within women’s daily environments, and from the ways these objects can hold histories of gender, race and class.”

Her body of work, Unfolding Servitude, describes the domestic sphere as a place of “servitude, subversion and resilience”, using objects such as clothes pegs, ironing soleplates, brooms and trays to explore systems of oppression and agency.

Seejarim has exhibited internationally and is represented by Southern Guild. One of her better-known public installations is visible in Rosebank: a work resembling wings positioned outside the Radisson RED hotel near the corner of Jellicoe and Oxford roads.

She is preparing for a solo exhibition in Germany later this month.

“I have spent years building this body of work, locally and internationally,” she said. “That is why it is important for artists to speak when they believe their work, or the artistic language they have developed, is being repeated without acknowledgement.”

Rea Khoabane, an intellectual-property lawyer at Sithi & Thabela Attorneys, said disputes over alleged copying are a recurring concern among artists.

“There are many matters that come to us from artists who believe their work has been copied,” Khoabane said.

“What is worrying is that the pattern often stems from work that has previously been exhibited, published or otherwise made known, and then another artist produces something that appears to rely on the same idea without properly acknowledging the source.”

Khoabane cautioned that copyright law does not protect abstract ideas, themes or general concepts. It protects the original expression of those ideas in a qualifying artistic work.

“The fact that two artists work with the same subject, such as an iron, a broom or another domestic object, will not automatically amount to infringement,” she said. “The legal question is whether there has been copying of a substantial part of the original work or its protectable expression.”

Under South Africa’s Copyright Act, copyright in an artistic work gives the owner the exclusive right to reproduce the work and publish it, among other rights. A person who, without permission, performs an act reserved to the copyright owner in South Africa may infringe copyright.

“The assessment is not a superficial one,” Khoabane said. “It requires careful consideration of the visual composition, structure, materials, artistic choices, context, title, wording, conceptual presentation and the extent to which the later work may reproduce the original artist’s distinctive expression.

“What we often see is that artists do not reference inspiration. Instead, they present the work as entirely their own. Where there is the same subject, the same material, a substantially similar treatment and even similar descriptive wording, those features may together warrant closer scrutiny.”

Marope is a Botswana artist, but Khoabane said the cross-border character of an alleged copying dispute does not mean South African law has no relevance.

“Copyright is territorial,” she said.

“In practical terms, South African copyright law is concerned with acts of infringement that take place in South Africa, including reproduction, exhibition, publication, distribution or commercial exploitation within this jurisdiction.

“If a work is displayed, marketed, distributed, reproduced or commercially exploited in Johannesburg, the fact that its creator is based in Botswana does not make the South African consequences irrelevant,” Khoabane said.

“The critical inquiry would be where the alleged infringing act occurred, which rights subsist, who owns those rights, and whether a substantial part of the earlier work was copied.”

She said an artist whose commercial reputation and artistic practice are established in South Africa may have a legitimate interest in safeguarding that work in the market where it is known.

“As soon as a work enters the South African commercial and exhibition space, it must be assessed against South African legal principles where relevant conduct happens here,” Khoabane said. “That includes the artist’s economic and reputational interests in this territory.”

One example often cited in South Africa is the dispute involving Maxhosa Africa and Zara, in which the local brand alleged Zara had copied distinctive designs associated with its knitwear and sock collections. The matter drew public attention to the vulnerability of local designers when their work is replicated by global retailers.

Another internationally known dispute involved British-Liberian artist Lina Iris Viktor, who alleged imagery in Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s 2018 music video for All the Stars, created for the Black Panther soundtrack, reproduced elements of her gold-and-black Constellations paintings without permission. The matter was later settled.

A local dispute arose last year when the women’s collective Woza Sisi obtained an interdict against photographer Trevor Stuurman. The interdict restricted the public display and use of the title Your Beauty Is My Concern, which Woza Sisi contended duplicated the title of its 2023 exhibition.

Khoabane said South African artists should not assume a lack of specialist “art law” branding means their work is without legal protection.

She said copyright in an original artistic work generally subsists for the life of the author plus 50 years after the end of the year in which the author dies, subject to the statutory framework and the particular type of work.

“Art is an asset,” Khoabane said. “The copyright in that asset is valuable, and artists need to understand what rights they have, how those rights are documented and how they can be enforced.”

She said galleries, curators, institutions, awards bodies and artists all have a role to play.

Seejarim said she does not intend to institute legal proceedings against Marope. Her decision to speak is instead about recognition, artistic ethics and ensuring her position is publicly known.

“I am not pursuing legal action,” she said. “But I want my voice to be heard. I want it to be known publicly that I am aware of this and that I see similarities with work I have already created.”

For Seejarim, the issue extends beyond a single dispute.

“Artists work for years to build a visual language,” she said. “We must be able to protect originality, acknowledge influence properly and create a culture where innovation is recognised.”

As FNB Art Joburg approaches, Seejarim said she remains focused on her own practice and her forthcoming German exhibition.

“My work will continue,” she said. “I am looking forward to my solo exhibition in Germany. But I also believe we need more honest conversations about originality, authorship and respect within the creative industry.”

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