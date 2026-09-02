WW2 drama ‘Pressure’ offers timely warning against questioning science

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Brendan Fraser says Anthony Maras’s new World War 2 drama Pressure serves as a cautionary tale that remains relevant today, more than 80 years after the D-Day invasion.

Speaking at the film’s European premiere in London on Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actor said people “second-guess nature and science at [their] peril” — and yet, “science, physics, they don’t care about our feelings on this planet”.

Adapted from David Haig’s 2014 stage play, Pressure tells the true story of meteorologist Captain James Stagg, whose weather forecast prompted Allied commanders to delay the D-Day invasion by 24 hours.

'Fleabag' star Andrew Scott, pictured with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, takes the lead role in a new World War 2 movie, 'Pressure'. Picture: (Supplied)

Had the operation gone ahead on June 5 1944, as originally planned, it is believed severe storms would have derailed the mission. The eventual success of the invasion helped turn the tide of World War 2 against Nazi Germany.

Fleabag star Andrew Scott said the story shone a light on a largely overlooked figure in wartime history. “It’s wonderful to be able to bring this incredible true story to life,” he said. “And this man that I play, James Stagg, was a real war hero, and his forecast changed the course of history.”

The film centres on the immense pressure facing the meteorologist as he challenged military leaders determined to proceed with one of the war’s most significant operations on the date scheduled.

Among the Allied commanders, Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery, portrayed by Damian Lewis, proves one of Stagg’s most forceful challengers, repeatedly pushing back against calls for a delay. Lewis compared Stagg’s struggle to a David and Goliath story, with the meteorologist forced to stand before senior Allied commanders and warn them that launching the invasion too soon could end in disaster.

Fraser, who plays Gen Dwight D Eisenhower in the film, said it was the commander’s humanity and concern for his troops that drew him to the role.

“In researching him, I grew to admire a great deal about the decisions that he made,” he said. “In hindsight, we can look to him as one of those world leaders who cared deeply about what they were doing.”

For playwright David Haig, the story carries a contemporary message, because the careful deliberation behind the decisions depicted in Pressure stands in contrast to a world where major choices are often made rapidly and impulsively due to social media and other developments.

But for actor Harrison Osterfield, another aspect of the story will resonate strongly with audiences, particularly in Britain: the weather itself.

“We can all know when we think the weather’s going to go one way and then it goes the other,” he said. “Never mess with Mother Nature and try and keep her on our side.”

Pressure has begun its global theatrical rollout and will be released in the UK on September 9. No dates have been released for South Africa yet.

Reuters