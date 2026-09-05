EDITOR’S LETTER | What grandmothers see that others don’t

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My partner once told me about a survey conducted among the workers at his small aeroplane manufacturing company. Among the usual questions about work, ambition and life was this one: Who, in the entire world, do you most admire?

You might expect Nelson Mandela, a football star, a musician, perhaps some improbable American billionaire. My partner was, I think, pretty disappointed that nobody nominated the man who signs their pay cheques.

Nine out of 10 wrote: my grandmother.

It seems less extraordinary when you consider South Africa, where grandmothers have been doing much of the heavy lifting — literally, emotionally and financially — for generations.

In a country shaped by migrant labour, economic necessity and households where both parents often work, grandmothers have frequently been less decorative family elders than operational headquarters. They stretch pensions, supervise homework, dispense discipline, pass on family histories and somehow make supper too.

They’re our original multi-taskers. Long before anyone coined the phrase “work-life balance”, South African grandmothers were simply getting on with both.

My own mother is the perfect grandmother. My children rely on her to a scandalous degree. They call her Uber Ma, because she spends half her life driving them somewhere, collecting them from somewhere else, or waiting outside somewhere they promised to leave 20 minutes ago.

But the really valuable things grandmothers give us aren’t lifts.

Our cover star this week, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, tells a beautiful story about hers. Nanziwe Florence Ben-Mazwi was blind in later life, yet somehow saw her granddaughter more clearly than most. She called Nambitha her Morning Star.

Long before Nambitha became an internationally recognised actress, her grandmother had spotted the star quality.

That’s the genius of grandmothers. They see not only the child but the person who, with the right encouragement, might emerge. As Nambitha discovered, they can even see it with their eyes closed.