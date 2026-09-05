JACKET NOTES | Peter Hain on his novel ‘Smuggler Kingpin’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Has South Africa degenerated into a mafia state? My new thriller, Smuggler Kingpin, launched in South Africa, suggests, maybe ‘yes’.

The main villain at the centre of a shadowy world of African tobacco and gold trafficking is a Harare-based smuggling kingpin, and he’s making a fortune. Much of his illegal activity operates within South African gangsterism, supported by Zimbabwean state-led corruption.

Has all that spiralled out of control? Can the smuggler kingpin be stopped? And if so, are South African law enforcement bodies capable of stopping him, given they seem so badly compromised? Or is an extra-judicial answer the only practical one to uphold the rule of law? And if so, what are the serious implications of that?

As the story hurtles towards a dramatic finale, new allies and enemies emerge, while familiar characters from my first three pro-wildlife, anti-corruption thrillers face a stark reckoning with their own mortality.

Peter Hain (Supplied)

I’ve put those familiar characters — young activist Thandi Matjeke; her mentor, The Veteran, a former ANC underground chief; her conservationist husband, ranger Isaac Mkhize; the enigmatic Sniper; and South African Security Minister Yasmin Essop — into this fresh setting.

This means that Smuggler Kingpin also works well as a standalone. Especially because they are joined by strong new female characters including a young sniper and a crack South African Revenue Service investigator, united in their mission to confront the powerful criminal syndicates behind the violence and corruption.

In my spare time — ‘hah, hah,’ observes my wife Elizabeth acidly — I enjoy reading thrillers myself and, although I’ve written dozens of non-fiction books during half a century in politics, I’ve been eager to have a shot at the genre myself.

Writing thrillers can be more challenging because the plot tends to take off in various unplanned ways, and the characters have to be both credible and intriguing.

Writing thrillers can be more challenging because the plot tends to take off in various unplanned ways, and the characters have to be both credible and intriguing.

Trying to produce a page-turner which combines a keen knowledge of history, politics and environmental issues also requires plenty of research and even more ingenuity.

The result that I hope you might enjoy is a compelling contemporary thriller set in Zimbabwe, South Africa and London, with a dramatic contraband flight from Pretoria up through the African continent to Dubai, a centre for money laundering and smuggling.

But being British-based since my anti-apartheid parents were forced into exile in 1966, I’ve been fortunate that various South African friends have been happy to check bits for me.

This is my fifth thriller, and they are all set in South Africa, together constituting a parable of the country’s story over the last 50 years, good people and bad ones, battling against each other as they fight for the future.

Smuggler Kingpin is published by Muswell Press and distributed by Jonathan Ball Publishers.

• Lord Peter Hain is a former UK cabinet minister and anti-apartheid activist whose childhood was spent in Pretoria.